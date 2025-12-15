Ife & Frank Are Serving Love, Style & Legacy Ahead of #InSync2025

We’re officially counting down to the #InSync2025 grand wedding, and what better way to do that than with stunning new visuals of the couple? It’s been such a thrill following Ife and Frank’s love story since their engagement earlier this year. From their beautiful introduction ceremony to their intimate civil wedding, the lovebirds are now one step closer to the big celebration.

In their first official pre-wedding photos, the lovebirds are giving us more than just stunning looks. They’re sharing a love story layered with meaning, memory, and heart. Frank steps out in a sleek navy ensemble in honour of his late father, who passed away in 2018. Right beside him, Ife is a total vision in a traditional gele paired with a komole iro and bùbá, paying sweet tribute to her late mother, who passed away in 2005. The look celebrates her Yoruba roots, her mum’s unique sense of style, and the powerful words that have continued to guide her through life. Together, these photos beautifully blend love, legacy, and style. A joyful reminder that even as they step into forever, the people who shaped them are right there with them.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below:

See photos of their beloved parents below:

