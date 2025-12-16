Abisola & Emmanuel Met at a Business Event in Nairobi — Now, Forever is the Deal!

It’s always fascinating how love works. Even when you’re not searching for it, love has a way of finding you, often in the most unexpected and beautiful ways.

Abisola was on a business trip, completely focused and not looking for love when it quietly found her. She met Emmanuel, and as fate would have it, a mutual friend soon brought them together on the dance floor, playfully teasing them about marriage. Little did they know that this lighthearted moment would mark the beginning of their forever. They started talking, their connection grew stronger with each passing day, and before long, love had fully bloomed.

One beautiful night in Nairobi, Emmanuel popped the question, and without hesitation, Abisola said yes. Now, wedding bells are ringing, and the lovebirds are joyfully answering the call with stunning pre-wedding photos. Dressed in beautiful Yoruba traditional attire, they look radiant, dashing, and more than ready to seal their union. Love truly is a beautiful thing, and we’re so glad it brought these two hearts together. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Abisola:

Our story began on a warm evening in Nairobi, Kenya, a night that changed everything. I was attending a rooftop business event, full of hope, passion, and plans for the future. That’s where I noticed Emmanuel sitting quietly, fully immersed in his work, surrounded by gadgets and deep thoughts. There was something magnetic about him, focused, confident, and unlike anyone else in the room. “Who is this guy?” I wondered. “I’d love to be like him when I grow up.” We didn’t speak right away, but fate has a way of making moves. Later that evening, a mutual friend nudged us together on the dance floor and jokingly called out, “Iyawo”, Yoruba for “your wife.” It was playful, but somehow, it felt significant. From that night forward, everything began to align. We spent hours talking about business, family, culture, and faith. Our bond deepened during a memorable trip to the Sensory Garden, where we laughed, played, and saw life from new angles, literally and figuratively. It was a perfect reflection of our connection: joyful, thoughtful, and full of wonder.

In December 2024, Emmanuel travelled to Nigeria to visit his parents. Unbeknownst to him, my parents were also in Lagos at the time. In only a way God could orchestrate, the opportunity arose for Emmanuel to meet them, too. The visit felt natural and full of love. Just two weeks later, with clarity in his heart, Emmanuel proposed. It wasn’t rushed. It wasn’t uncertain. It was divine timing. Because truly, when a man knows, he knows. One night under the stars in Nairobi, Emmanuel once said, “It feels like I’ve known you forever.” And when he asked me to be his life partner, I already knew my answer. Our wedding is a celebration of God’s faithfulness, a blend of Yoruba and Ijaw cultures, and a reflection of the beautiful, intentional love we’ve been blessed with. “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” Matthew 6:33 “I have found the one whom my soul loves.” Song of Solomon 3:4

Credit

Bride: @abisolas_

Couple: @the.Oyewoles

Photography: @damimanuels

Planner: @lh_events

Hairstylist: @tosinelizabeth_

Gele: @kezartistry_2

Makeup: @layorbeauty

Braids: @hair_diariesng

Bride’s outfits: @icerthreads | @style_bydems

Groom’s outfit: @bankolethomasoffical