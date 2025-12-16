Connect with us

Sparkle in Vibrant Colours on Your Northern Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Igbo Brides-to-be! Uriel is Serving a Dazzling Inspo For Your Big Day Slay

Embrace Timeless Elegance For Your Big Day With This Lovely Bridal Inspo

This Lovely Inspo is a Chic Bride’s Guide to Slaying Her Civil Wedding Look!

Want to Slay Your Yoruba Trad? Check Out This Lovely Beauty Look

Bring Your Fairytale Dreams to Life With This Lovely Bridal Inspo

Pastel Perfection! Effortlessly Slay Your Yoruba Trad With This Lovely Inspo

Make Your Grand White Wedding Entrance in This Ethereal Bridal Look

Get Ready to Dazzle on Your Igbo Trad with This Stunning Isi-Agu Bridal Look

Make a Golden Statement on Your Big Day With This Beauty Look!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

To truly embody the essence of a Northern bride, you have to exude regal elegance and timeless charm. For that breathtaking effect, here’s one ensemble that delivers all this and more.

Loveth King Styling brought this blue-pink, vibrant look to life in a truly stunning way. From the detachable cape design, the intricate beadings across the silhouette and the triple train attachments, this look screams pure luxury. True to the Northern roots, Ire’s Touch delivered this well-pleated turban, adding a regal touch. Roma Touch of Beauty then tied the ensemble altogether with this glamorous makeup look. The result? An amazing combination that showcases expert craftsmanship. All being said, this is your cue to let the elegance and glitter of this beautiful look crown your Northern traditional wedding in grand style.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress: @lovethking_styling
Makeup: @romatouchofbeauty
Fabric: @the_saqi_room
Turban: @ires_touch
Videography: @tims.med @whiptouchmedia
Photography: @osakspictures
Accessories: @teezar_jewelry

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

