Sparkle in Vibrant Colours on Your Northern Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

To truly embody the essence of a Northern bride, you have to exude regal elegance and timeless charm. For that breathtaking effect, here’s one ensemble that delivers all this and more.

Loveth King Styling brought this blue-pink, vibrant look to life in a truly stunning way. From the detachable cape design, the intricate beadings across the silhouette and the triple train attachments, this look screams pure luxury. True to the Northern roots, Ire’s Touch delivered this well-pleated turban, adding a regal touch. Roma Touch of Beauty then tied the ensemble altogether with this glamorous makeup look. The result? An amazing combination that showcases expert craftsmanship. All being said, this is your cue to let the elegance and glitter of this beautiful look crown your Northern traditional wedding in grand style.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

