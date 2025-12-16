Connect with us

Weddings

Priscilla & Juma Jux are Serving Premium Couple Goals in Their Lovely Video

Weddings

This Bride’s Grand Entrance Into Her Wedding Reception Was Straight Out of a Fairytale!

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring Glitter and Floral Magic to Your Wedding Reception With This Gorgeous Bridal Look

Weddings

Anwuli & Kennedy’s Quiet Instagram Crush on Each Other Has Blossomed Into #HappilyEverOffor!

Beauty Look Weddings

Sparkle in Vibrant Colours on Your Northern Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

BN Bling Weddings

Abisola & Emmanuel Met at a Business Event in Nairobi — Now, Forever is the Deal!

Weddings

Ife & Frank Are Serving Love, Style & Legacy Ahead of #InSync2025

Weddings

This Groom and His Squad Understood the Steeze Assignment! See Their Regal Looks

Beauty Look Weddings

Igbo Brides-to-be! Uriel is Serving a Dazzling Inspo For Your Big Day Slay

Weddings

Ebun Slid Into Akin’s DMs and It Took Them From Church Members to Soulmates!

Weddings

Priscilla & Juma Jux are Serving Premium Couple Goals in Their Lovely Video

Published

1 day ago

 on

All year long, lovebirds Priscy and Juma Jux have continuously given us an overdose of sweet love and affection back-to-back, and we are absolutely loving it! 😍

As the Nigerian-Tanzanian pair prepared for the “Oversabi Aunty” movie premiere, they gave us an energetic vibe in their latest video. The lovely couple donned regal outfits in brown hues for this special occasion, looking completely radiant and, we must say, so in love. As Priscy danced heartily, Juma Jux couldn’t help but admire her dearly, his eyes filled with love and tenderness. It’s so obvious that they are smitten by each other; the happiness they radiate is contagious! The chemistry is absolutely undeniable… so electric and beautiful that we can’t help but smile hard while watching, and we bet you wouldn’t be able to help it either.

Enjoy the video below:

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
css.php