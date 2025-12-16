Priscilla & Juma Jux are Serving Premium Couple Goals in Their Lovely Video

All year long, lovebirds Priscy and Juma Jux have continuously given us an overdose of sweet love and affection back-to-back, and we are absolutely loving it! 😍

As the Nigerian-Tanzanian pair prepared for the “Oversabi Aunty” movie premiere, they gave us an energetic vibe in their latest video. The lovely couple donned regal outfits in brown hues for this special occasion, looking completely radiant and, we must say, so in love. As Priscy danced heartily, Juma Jux couldn’t help but admire her dearly, his eyes filled with love and tenderness. It’s so obvious that they are smitten by each other; the happiness they radiate is contagious! The chemistry is absolutely undeniable… so electric and beautiful that we can’t help but smile hard while watching, and we bet you wouldn’t be able to help it either.

Enjoy the video below: