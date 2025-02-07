Diary of a Naija Girl’s Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom Are Engaged!

The sweetest news you will hear today is that Ifedayo Agoro is engaged. Yes, the same Ife of Diary of a Naija Girl, the Ife of DANG. She is saying yes to forever with the popular digital creator Frank Itom.

Ife shared a snippet of the magical moment on Instagram, but for the full proposal story, you will have to head over to her YouTube channel. And trust us, it is worth watching.

It all started with Frank speaking to Ife’s dad, who gave him some solid advice, including how to keep Ife distracted so he could set up the house for the big surprise. And get this, Frank actually hid the ring in the garage.

The proposal video is filled with so much love, excitement, and pure joy, and you need to see it for yourself. We are still basking in the happiness radiating from these two.

Before you watch, take a moment to read what Ife shared on Instagram: “I said, ‘Yes!’ ❤️” Short but powerful words, and they carry so much weight.

Now, go ahead and watch the beautiful proposal below.