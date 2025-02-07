Connect with us

BN TV Relationships Sweet Spot

Diary of a Naija Girl's Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom Are Engaged!

BN TV Living Sports

Watch Alex Iwobi Talk Football, Family & Love on "Is This Seat Taken?"

BN TV Music

Rema Samples Sade Adu in His New Single "Baby (Is It a Crime)" – Listen Here!

BN TV Music

Watch Tiwa Savage Get Vulnerable in this Emotional Acoustic Version of "Forgiveness"

BN TV Music

Joeboy’s "SMH" Captures the Reality of Love That Just Won’t Work | Listen

BN TV Cuisine

Sweeten Your Valentine's Day with This Easy Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe by Infoods Specials

BN TV Music

Simi’s Love Songs Will Have You Falling in Love All Over Again This Valentine’s Season

BN TV Music

Feel the Joy in Anendlessocean's "Juba" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Set the Mood Right with This Tasty Quail & Rice Dish for Valentine’s Day

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Michael B.Jordan Plays Twin Brothers in Ryan Coogler's New Horror Film "Sinners"

BN TV

Diary of a Naija Girl’s Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom Are Engaged!

Ifedayo Agoro, the founder of Diary of a Naija Girl, is engaged to popular digital creator Frank Itom. The heartwarming proposal, captured on video, is filled with love, joy, and a few surprises. Watch the full proposal and see how it all unfolded.
Avatar photo

Published

33 mins ago

 on

The sweetest news you will hear today is that Ifedayo Agoro is engaged. Yes, the same Ife of Diary of a Naija Girl, the Ife of DANG. She is saying yes to forever with the popular digital creator Frank Itom.

Ife shared a snippet of the magical moment on Instagram, but for the full proposal story, you will have to head over to her YouTube channel. And trust us, it is worth watching.

It all started with Frank speaking to Ife’s dad, who gave him some solid advice, including how to keep Ife distracted so he could set up the house for the big surprise. And get this, Frank actually hid the ring in the garage.

The proposal video is filled with so much love, excitement, and pure joy, and you need to see it for yourself. We are still basking in the happiness radiating from these two.

Before you watch, take a moment to read what Ife shared on Instagram: “I said, ‘Yes!’ ❤️” Short but powerful words, and they carry so much weight.

Now, go ahead and watch the beautiful proposal below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php