See the Sweet Moments from Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom’s Beautiful Introduction

Civil wedding? Check. Introduction? Check. Now, the countdown to the big day has officially begun for Ifedayo Agoro (Diary of a Naija Girl) and Frank Itom.

The lovely couple recently held their introduction ceremony, where they formally introduced their families — and it was a stunning green affair with their coordinated asooke looks.

Their outfits had us green with envy, quite literally. Minted in love and radiating elegance, Ifedayo and Frank looked absolutely breathtaking at their formal introduction.

The colour palette featured a soft, refreshing shade of light green, accented with hints of subtle gold. Ifedayo’s asooke outfit was designed with a sweetheart neckline, adorned with intricate embellishments of green, gold, and silver sequins scattered across the fabric. Her gele was beautifully styled, and she accessorised with exquisite jewellery featuring clear and green stones, with matching earrings and bracelets to complete her look.

Frank perfectly complemented his bride-to-be in a matching green outfit, complete with a cap detailed with delicate beading.

From the moment their sweet engagement news broke, to the gorgeous photos from their recent civil wedding, and now their charming introduction ceremony — it has been such a beautiful journey to witness. What’s next? Of course, we’re eagerly counting down to their traditional wedding, and we simply cannot wait!

See more stunning photos from their introduction ceremony below, and don’t miss the beautiful reel capturing all the special moments.

