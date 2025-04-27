Lauretta and Zekeri’s Reunion on a Bus Trip Led to Their Fairytale

Lauretta and Zekeri’s love story had been quietly weaving their story for years. From nursery school hallways, primary school, and even university.

Yet, it wasn’t until one random bus ride in 2019 that their hearts truly found each other. What began as a simple conversation on a long journey bloomed into a deep and beautiful connection neither of them saw coming. Now, as they count down to forever, Lauretta and Zekeri are giving us all the feels with their stunning pre-wedding shoot. It’s a celebration of a love that feels like home—and a reminder that sometimes, the one meant for you has been walking through life with you all along.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Lauretta:

They say fate has a funny way of bringing people together, and looking back, I believe that’s exactly what happened with Zek and I. Imagine this, we attended the same nursery school, primary school, secondary school, and even the same university, yet our paths never truly crossed. He was always there, just a familiar name, a face I recognised from a distance. I knew him as a prefect back in secondary school, and I spotted him a few times on campus, but he never knew me. Not until that one fateful day. It was 2019, and I was on my way back to Lagos from Benin City. The journey ahead was long, and I wasn’t feeling my best; menstrual cramps had already decided to be my unwanted travel companion. As I boarded the bus, I just wanted to endure the ride, but then he sat beside me.

Maybe it was fate, maybe it was coincidence, but something told me to strike up a conversation. I needed a distraction from the discomfort, and talking to him seemed like the perfect remedy. What started as casual small talk quickly turned into something deeper, our words flowed effortlessly, our laughter came easily, and in that moment, it felt like we had known each other forever. It wasn’t love at first sight; it was love at first conversation.From that day on, I knew he was meant to be in my life, though I had no idea in what capacity. But life has a way of revealing its plans at the right time. After a while, we found ourselves in a whirlwind romance, and as they say, the rest is history. With Zek, love has been easy. It’s been laughter that echoes even on our quietest days, happiness that doesn’t need a reason, and a peace that feels like home. He is my person, as I am his. And that’s the kind of love story I always dreamed of living.

