Yewande and Maero’s Fairytale Began When He Heard Her Singing in Church!

Love often begins in the most unexpected places. For Yewande and Maero, it all started with a simple moment at a worship concert.

Maero heard Yewande singing in church and couldn’t help but wonder how he had never noticed her before. Their paths crossed again the very next day in church, and what followed was a slow, intentional journey of truly getting to know each other. Since they met, they’ve enjoyed the magic of choosing each other, again and again. That choice has now led them to forever.

They tied the knot in a vibrant Edo-Yoruba trad, and it was an absolute thrill. The colours, display of culture and the overwhelming love made it so beautiful to see. Keep scrolling to take in all the beauty.

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Maero:

Our love story began at a worship concert where Yewande caught my eye while singing with the choir. ‘Who is that and why have I never seen her before?’, I thought to myself. The day after the concert, our paths crossed again at a church service. It wasn’t one of those scenes where eyes lock across the room or where conversation instantly sparks something undeniable. We weren’t even paying attention to each other at first. One of us was focused on our phone, barely engaged in the sermon. The other was serving, unaware that anything significant was about to happen. And yet, when she walked past me, something shifted.

Yea, it wasn’t about sight but there’s an energy Yewande carries that got all of my attention that day. I had to talk to her. Neither of us knew it in that moment, but that small, seemingly unimportant interaction was the start of something much bigger. We exchanged numbers and went on our first date shortly after. What followed wasn’t an instant love story, but a series of conversations, small moments of connection, and a growing realization that we had found something rare. We didn’t fall in love overnight. Our connection wasn’t based on grand gestures or dramatic encounters. It was a slow build up – a love built on curiosity, intentionally finding common ground, and a strong commitment to choose each other despite our initial differences.

We got to know each other intentionally layer by layer, through laughter, shared thoughts, and the ease of simply being around one another. Sometimes, love begins in the simplest of ways. A passing moment, an unspoken pull, an energy you can’t quite name but can’t ignore either. And from that ordinary moment in church, we unknowingly stepped into the journey that would lead us here, choosing each other, every day.

How we met

By the bride, Yewande:

Incidentally, I first spotted him about 2 months prior at a birthday party and had wondered to myself, ‘Who is this fine man and what’s his story? ’ I didn’t say anything to him that day. I saw him again a month later, and this time, I walked up to him to introduce myself, but apparently that scene didn’t register for him, and till today he claims to not remember ever seeing me before the worship concert/ My favorite part of this story is when Maero says that there was something about my presence when I walked past that made him think to himself, ‘that’s my wife’. LOL

Joined together for life!

