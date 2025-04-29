Connect with us

An Exciting First Date Sparked a Beautiful Love Story for Wonu and Tunde

Published

1 hour ago

 on

When Wonu moved to a new city four years ago, she had no idea that her first date with a stranger, Tunde would be the start of a perfect love story.

Just a month after that memorable first date, they made it official, beginning a love journey that has now led them to the altar. Today, we’re celebrating their love story with these beautiful pre-wedding photos that capture the joy, chemistry, and warmth that define their journey to forever. They sure look so adorable together and you’ll be smitten by each frame as you scroll. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
By the groom, Tunde:

Our story began in 2021, shortly after Wonuola moved to Texas. What started as a couple of dates that weekend quickly turned into hours of conversation, laughter and connection. By the time we reluctantly said goodbye at midnight, we knew there was something special between us. Though distance separated us with me living in East Texas, we stayed close through countless FaceTime calls and messages. Just one month after our first date, we reunited and made it official.

  

Weekend road trips became our norm, taking turns driving between cities, cherishing every moment we could spend together. It didn’t take long for us to realize we were in love. Even as we tried to keep our relationship private to focus on building our bond, our families soon caught on. Our love and support only strengthened what we already knew: we were meant for each other. In March 2023, I proposed, and she joyfully said ‘yes’ to forever. Surrounded by the warmth of family and friends.

    

Credits

Bride @nitanoire
Makeup @flawlessfacesby_tima
Photography @esanharrisphotography
Planner @bydashevents

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

