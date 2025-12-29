LoveSoGolden: Here’s How a Simple Mix-Up in 2013 Brought Lauretta & Garrick Together

The universe truly works in different fascinating ways to bring two hearts together. In a divine twist of fate, Lauretta and Garrick became family friends, and it turned out to be the biggest blessing in disguise.

It was all a big mix-up when Garrick’s family received Lauretta’s university admission letters and vice versa. Little did they know that this was a plot twist that would become the start of something truly special. Soon, they became family friends, and the real magic began to unfold when they eventually resumed school. It’s no surprise that their bond deepened and their friendship blossomed into a beautiful love story. Now, the lovely duo have sealed their forever deal in a grand traditional wedding! Lauretta made a gorgeous Ogoni bride, looking incredibly amazing in her regal outfits. Garrick, indeed a regal Opobo groom, also matched his stunning bride, effortlessly dapper in this stylish attire. It was a wonderful day filled with joy, vibrant colours and of course, so much love. Their stunning wedding photos take us through the enchanting day they had, as well as the cultural richness they exuded. We are simply thrilled that fate wove its magic just in time and gave them a love that is indeed golden. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Lauretta:

It all started in 2013, when both our families accidentally received each other’s university admission letters. Funny, right? Almost like the universe already knew we were meant to cross paths. Although we saw each other a few times that year — with my mum casually smiling at Garrick, or Garrick’s dad kindly directing me to the nearest printing shop — we never truly connected until 2014, when we finally started school. From that moment, we’ve been inseparable. We were just two teenagers, uncertain about what the future might hold, but absolutely sure that we were meant to face it together.

