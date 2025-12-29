Black, Bold & Beautiful! This Traditional Bridal Look Will Have You Mesmerized by Every Detail

A new week is here, and you know what that means: even more stunning inspos for our gorgeous brides-to-be! Today’s look promises to be truly spectacular, something unique, versatile and absolutely wonderful.

Kandice Official designed this outfit with much attention to detail, and we are in awe. The fully beaded black ensemble, paired with the striking green bow, is simply elegant, showcasing a stunning contrast of colour and texture. A look this glamorous only needs makeup that complements it perfectly, and Lonlooks did justice to that. Subsequently, George Snip effortlessly nailed this blazing green gele, tying the look together with its traditional touch. It’s not just a random black look; it carries a certain boldness that’ll elevate your bridal look. If you’re looking to stand out on your big day, then this look could be the perfect choice.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Makeup @lonlooks

Hairstylist @hairflutter

Stylist @houseofempire1

Dress @kandiceofticial

Jewelry, shoes & purse @slimblings

Frontal installation @hairflutter

Content space: @alevahouse

Gele artist @georgesnip

Videography @vodzy_films | @reels_vodzyfilms

Photography @geosephetim