Chelsea & Jeremy are Giving Us All The Feels in Their Igbo Traditional Wedding Outfits

What better way to seal your love story forever than by honouring your traditional roots and with great style too? Speaking of proper representation and great style, Chelsea and her American heartthrob, Jeremy, definitely understood the assignment as they tied the knot in a beautiful Igbo traditional wedding.

Following Chelsea’s outfit change from her dazzling maiden dress to her golden attire, the lovebirds stunned completely together in this amazing video. Matching his bride’s elegant style, Jeremy himself was not left out of that display. Regardless of not sharing the same traditions with his bride, Jeremy totally transformed into a proper Igbo groom, embracing the culture perfectly. He got into full character, absorbing his regal outfit and radiating a great aura. Together, the lovely duo make a great couple, a true queen and her king. It’s thrilling to witness love and culture intertwine, and at the same time, we are absolutely in love with how they have beautifully woven together beyond their diverse cultural backgrounds. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

 

