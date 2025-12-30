BN Bling
Toyin & Rauf’s Shared Passion For Exploring The World Has Led Them To Forever!
Truly, travelling in the company of those we love is home in motion. The universe realised this and decided to bring home to Toyin and Rauf on one of their many expeditions, with love being their ultimate destination.
As soon as they had their first conversation on that fateful night they met, everything aligned. They bonded instantly, and it’s been two wonderful years of loving themselves endlessly! The lovebirds both love to travel and have explored amazing places together, satisfying their mutual passion to see the world while sharing these amazing moments. What’s even more exciting is that now, they are about to embark on their most exciting adventure yet, forever! While exploring the beautiful views of Venice, Rauf proposed to Toyin, and she said yes! Filled with rich Yoruba cultural concepts and so much warmth, their pre-wedding photos reflect how smitten they are. They get to be forever travel buddies in love, and we are truly thrilled for their happily ever after. 😍
Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:
Some beautiful pictures from Toyin and Rauf’s Venice trip, where he proposed 😍
Credit
Bride: @toyinatanda_
Groom: @fuar1
Planner @fancyby.kinective
Makeup @leemar_brows
Gele @gelebytee_
Bride’s Outfit @57glam
Groom’s Outfit @shileteeclothing
Video Editor @curatedbytee___
Photography @weddingsbytobi
Videography @photo_logic_official
