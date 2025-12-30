Toyin & Rauf’s Shared Passion For Exploring The World Has Led Them To Forever!

Truly, travelling in the company of those we love is home in motion. The universe realised this and decided to bring home to Toyin and Rauf on one of their many expeditions, with love being their ultimate destination.

As soon as they had their first conversation on that fateful night they met, everything aligned. They bonded instantly, and it’s been two wonderful years of loving themselves endlessly! The lovebirds both love to travel and have explored amazing places together, satisfying their mutual passion to see the world while sharing these amazing moments. What’s even more exciting is that now, they are about to embark on their most exciting adventure yet, forever! While exploring the beautiful views of Venice, Rauf proposed to Toyin, and she said yes! Filled with rich Yoruba cultural concepts and so much warmth, their pre-wedding photos reflect how smitten they are. They get to be forever travel buddies in love, and we are truly thrilled for their happily ever after. 😍

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

How we met

As shared by The Couple:

Who knew love could be found “outside”? While our beginning might seem unconventional (and perhaps unsurprising to some friends!), that’s precisely where our love story truly blossomed. It’s amusing to reflect on, proving that love can indeed bloom anywhere. That first conversation sparked an instant connection, and the rest, as they say, is history. Two wonderful years have flown by since that night, and our bond only grows stronger and more intense. The sparks, the gazes, the energy, the passion, and the affection flow effortlessly between us…Our shared love for travel and exploring the world has profoundly deepened our connection. Though we live in different cities, we seize every chance to meet in new places. From Lagos, Raleigh, Tokyo, and Frankfurt to Venice and Milan – our fairytale continued in the city of love, Venice, where our “happily ever after” officially began with the perfect proposal. Finding both love and friendship in one person is truly a dream come true, and that’s exactly what we found in each other. Now, we are ready to take on the world together, committed to forever, and so excited to embark on this incredible adventure hand-in-hand.

Some beautiful pictures from Toyin and Rauf’s Venice trip, where he proposed 😍

