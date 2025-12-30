Every Detail of This Stunning Look Was Designed Perfectly For The Elegant Yoruba Bride

If there’s one thing you should do to keep your wedding memories alive, it’s to wear a dress that brings a smile to your face every time you flip through your photos; something that stays as beautiful in memory as it was on your big day.

For that timeless effect, Abbas Woman has created a look that’s truly unforgettable for our beautiful Yoruba brides-to-be. The texture, the colour, the structured sleeves, the gold patterns on the bust and skirt; every single detail that makes this dress what it is is truly fabulous. Sammy Inventions did a number on this regal gele, well deserving of an elegant bride. Then Luchy’s Glow delivered a truly remarkable makeup glam: flawless and utterly beautiful. You deserve a look that makes you even more charming and radiant. We can vouch that this ensemble promises to make your special day even more magical when it arrives.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress @abbaswoman.ng

Gele @sammyinventions

Hairstylist @dpmhairstudio.ng

Makeup @luchys.glow

Photography @toniegrapher

Belle @fave_melanin_

Stylist @the_actual_abbas