Every Detail of This Stunning Look Was Designed Perfectly For The Elegant Yoruba Bride

Black, Bold & Beautiful! This Traditional Bridal Look Will Have You Mesmerized by Every Detail

Bring a Dazzling Effect to Your Wedding Reception With This Inspo

Let This Beauty Look Inspire a Captivating Bridal Glow on Your Big Day

Igbo Brides-to-be! This Igba Nkwu Bridal Inspo Is a Christmas Gift You’ll Love

Sparkle all Through Your Trad Wedding in This Gorgeous Inspo Served By Nelly Mbonu

Honour Your Rich Edo Traditional Roots With This Breathtaking Bridal Look

Pretty in Purple! This Yoruba Bridal Look Will Have You Dazzling On Your Big Day

Bring Your Fairytale Wedding to Life With This Stunning 2-in-1 Wedding Dress

Seeking Pristine Bridal Charm on Your Big Day? This Beauty Look Might Be the Answer

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

If there’s one thing you should do to keep your wedding memories alive, it’s to wear a dress that brings a smile to your face every time you flip through your photos; something that stays as beautiful in memory as it was on your big day.

For that timeless effect, Abbas Woman has created a look that’s truly unforgettable for our beautiful Yoruba brides-to-be. The texture, the colour, the structured sleeves, the gold patterns on the bust and skirt; every single detail that makes this dress what it is is truly fabulous. Sammy Inventions did a number on this regal gele, well deserving of an elegant bride. Then Luchy’s Glow delivered a truly remarkable makeup glam: flawless and utterly beautiful. You deserve a look that makes you even more charming and radiant. We can vouch that this ensemble promises to make your special day even more magical when it arrives.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress @abbaswoman.ng
Gele @sammyinventions
Hairstylist @dpmhairstudio.ng
Makeup @luchys.glow
Photography @toniegrapher
Belle @fave_melanin_
Stylist @the_actual_abbas

