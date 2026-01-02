7 Years Ago, Wendy & Jason Met at His Pool Party – Now, They’re #GreenWithLove!

Sometimes love arrives with such conviction that doubt doesn’t even get a seat at the table. Nine years ago, Jason met Wendy at his pool party, and two months into their relationship, he knew that she was the one for him.

From the moment he set eyes on her that fateful day, something deep stirred within him. She had arrived at the party in traditional attire from a wedding, looking extremely beautiful, and he was immediately captivated. He inquired about her from her cousin, and soon they started talking online. The conversations were not as smooth then, but fate was working things out at a special pace and eventually, the right time came. They reconnected once again at a party, and that very night, he asked her to be his girlfriend. She said yes. And when Jason surprised her with a romantic proposal in Spain, she said yes, again! Now wedding bells are ringing, and the lovebirds are definitely answering this sweet call in luxurious style. Set against the sparkling waters of Lake Como, their classy boat cruise pre-wedding photos are incredibly charming. The vintage romantic feel has us swooning hard, and we simply can’t get enough of their picture-perfect love. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Jason:

The first time I met Wendy was at my family’s house. She came for a party I was hosting—this was around 2019. I saw her from across the pool; she stood out instantly. She was coming from a wedding, dressed in traditional attire, and honestly, she looked fine as hell. I asked her cousin who she was, and she said, ‘That’s my cousin, Wendy.’ She came over, said hi and bye, and that was it. She left the party soon after. A few months later, I told her cousin to follow me on Instagram—and eventually, Wendy and I started exchanging a few messages. Nothing serious, just some playful banter here and there. I’d send her cheeky messages; she’d hit me back with one-word replies like I was some kind of clown. So, I left it alone. For about two years, that was our thing—occasional messages, nothing deep. Then December 2022 came around. She was back in Nigeria—probably for a wedding again—and I messaged her to come out to this party. She actually did. That night was the first time we really talked and spent proper time together. After that, we were inseparable. We went out all December, every other night together. Then came the night before she left. We went on a date, and I remember just enjoying our conversation—easy, genuine. On the drive back, I parked by the side of the road, looked at her, and asked her to be my girlfriend. She said yes. And that’s where this whole story began.

So, February came, and I decided I was going to marry this girl, Wendy. Honestly, it was an easy decision. She had sent me pictures of rings she liked a while back, and I had saved them. I remember she said she wanted an emerald stone — she was very clear about that. So I just picked one of the designs she’d sent, one that I liked too. My mom’s a jeweller, so I went straight to her. I sent her the picture, told her exactly what I wanted, and she started working on it. It took about five months to get done — five long months. They’d send me progress photos, and I’d hide them deep in my phone because Wendy sometimes goes through my pictures, and I didn’t want her to suspect a thing. When the ring was finally ready, I knew I didn’t want to propose in Nigeria. She’s not a fan of the air or the chaos there.

I wanted something different — calm, beautiful, outdoors… something she would truly enjoy. It so happened that my cousin was getting married in Spain, and I thought, perfect — I can kill two birds with one stone. So, two days after the wedding, at the same hotel where we were staying, I planned the whole setup. I had rose petals, candles, and lights. Her two best friends even flew in from Ireland to surprise her. I told her to come downstairs with me for something, and as we started walking, she saw the petals on the floor and immediately pulled me back, saying, ‘Wait, we’re about to walk into someone else’s proposal!’ Then we kept walking, and she saw it — the words ‘Will you marry me?’ right there in front of her. She turned to me, completely shocked, and said, ‘Wait, this is for me?’ She was emotional, she cried, and… she said yes. And honestly, it was perfect.

