Connect with us

Weddings

Cheers to Love, Laughter & New Beginnings — Happy 2026!

Weddings

These Celebrity Weddings of 2025 Had Us Swooning All Year Long

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring All The Glamour and Sass to Your Bridal Shower With This Stunning Look

Weddings

Odun Vowed Never to Speak to Doyin Again Until Fate Stepped In and Changed Everything!

Weddings

This Bride’s Best Friend Gifted Her and Her Husband a New Car | Watch

Beauty Look Weddings

Every Detail of This Stunning Look Was Designed Perfectly For The Elegant Yoruba Bride

BN Bling Weddings

Toyin & Rauf’s Shared Passion For Exploring The World Has Led Them To Forever!

Weddings

Chelsea & Jeremy are Giving Us All The Feels in Their Igbo Traditional Wedding Outfits

Beauty Look Weddings

Black, Bold & Beautiful! This Traditional Bridal Look Will Have You Mesmerized by Every Detail

Weddings

#LoveSoGolden: Here's How a Simple Mix-Up in 2013 Brought Lauretta & Garrick Together

Weddings

Cheers to Love, Laughter & New Beginnings — Happy 2026!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaija Weddings fam, welcome to 2026! 🎉

We had an absolutely splendid time together in 2025, swooning over you lovebirds, and we are totally looking forward to more beautiful love stories unfolding down the line.

The new year promises to be a lovey-dovey one; we can already feel it in the air! Indeed, we are super excited to create more beautiful memories with you all. It’s a brand new start, and we remain devoted to spreading love and sweetness every single time, so stick around for more!

We wish you lovebirds a very prosperous new year, filled with joy, happiness and of course, sweet love.

Have a blast! 😍

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php