Money Moves 2026: Tosin Olaseinde Breaks Down Nigeria’s Economic Outlook

If there is one thing we have learned over the last few years, it is that navigating the Nigerian economy requires a mix of grit, strategy, and a very healthy dose of foresight. As we settle into 2026, many of us are asking the same questions: Where is the money going? How do we protect our hard-earned Naira? And what exactly should we be prepared for?

To help us make sense of it all, we reached out to the brilliant Tosin Olaseinde, founder of Money Africa and Ladda, for her expert predictions. Known for breaking down complex finance into “English we can actually understand,” Tosin shares an outlook that is both realistic and surprisingly empowering for the proactive Nigerian.

The Big Picture: A Year of Transition

Tosin believes that 2026 will be a defining year for the country’s financial health. According to her:

Looking ahead to 2026, Nigeria’s economy is likely to remain in a transition phase, shaped by ongoing reforms, global commodity prices, and domestic policy consistency. While inflationary pressures and exchange-rate volatility may persist in the short term, gradual macroeconomic stabilisation could emerge if fiscal discipline, tax reforms, and improved oil and non-oil revenue management are sustained. The digital economy, fintech, agriculture value chains, and small-scale manufacturing are expected to play a bigger role in growth, offering alternatives to oil dependence and creating more decentralised economic opportunities.

The New “Nigerian Hustle”: Diversified Income and Digital Tools

What does this mean for you, your business, and your monthly budget? Tosin suggests that the single source of income era is officially behind us. In her words:

For everyday Nigerians, income generation is likely to become more diversified, with increased reliance on side businesses, digital platforms, and skills-based work. Savings behavior may continue to shift toward informal, flexible, and digital tools as people seek protection against inflation, while investment interest in mutual funds, treasury instruments, agribusiness, and dollar-linked assets could grow. Financial security will remain uneven, but financial literacy, mobile banking, and micro-investment platforms may help more households build modest buffers, even as individuals become more proactive and self-reliant in managing financial risk.

The message for 2026 is clear: be proactive. While the macroeconomy does its thing, our power lies in our ability to adapt, learn, and use the digital tools at our fingertips to build our own safety nets.

Whether you are looking into mutual funds or finally starting that digital side-hustle, the goal is to move from just surviving the economy to strategically navigating it.

***

Photo Credit: Oluwatosin Olaseinde