These Are Your 2026 Resolutions. Yes, We Know Them

At the beginning of every year, everyone brings out the pen and paper to write new goals and resolutions. “This year, I want to do this.” “This year, I want to stop doing this.” “This year, I want to make more money.” Many people like writing them down because writing gives structure, and structure defines the purpose.

We are sure 2026 is no different. Many of you have written down those goals, dreams, achievements and things you want to accomplish by December. Just because we’re Nigerians too, and we know you, we know what 2026 resolutions are. So here they are.

Earn More Money

Data, which we won’t disclose the source, shows that 90 per cent of Nigerians want to get their money up every new year. We know it is part of your 2026 resolutions. But will you earn more money? Don’t you work 9-5? In Lagos? We hope you do.

Hit the Gym Consistently

January will either see you buying new gym wear or registering at the gym near you, and even posting motivational quotes on Instagram like “Go hard or go home.” And then by March, you’ll be “working out at home” and convincing yourself that walking up the stairs counts as cardio. But this year will be different, abi?

Lock In and Focus

You have written it: This is the year you disappear. No parties. No outings. No distractions. Just 100 per cent work and focus mode. But you forget that X and IG always have their ways. And you have weddings too. Birthdays too. Lagos traffic will side-eye you. Still, you’ve written it down, and that’s progress. Focus focus, or whatever Mavo said.

Mind My Business and Protect My Peace

In 2026, you will mind your business. You will stop explaining yourself. You will protect your peace. But you’re Nigerian, and somehow somehow, you like amebo. Celebrity weddings will happen, and you will stay glued to BellaNaija Weddings, criticising one of the groomsmen. Some drama will also happen on social media; even if you won’t say a thing, you wouldn’t want to miss out on the fun. So the peace will be postponed till further notice.

But you should mind your business this year. Protect yourself from online trolls and banger boys.

Save More, Spend Less

You have promised yourself that 2026 is the year you become financially responsible. No unnecessary spending. No impulse buying. No food deliveries. But you’ll remember that enjoyment, too, is important. And we only live once. So, a mini-oblee?

Travel More

This year, you will travel. Even if it’s just Ibadan. Even if it’s just “quick weekend away.” You’ve seen too many travel reels not to. Passport or not, suitcase or not, something must happen. But you forget deadlines.

At the end of the day, resolutions are hopes, not contracts. They remind us that, despite the economy, the traffic, the long days and longer nights, we still believe change is possible. That we can do more than we currently do.

Maybe you won’t hit the gym five times a week. Maybe you won’t save exactly what you planned. Maybe you won’t lock in as hard as you intended. But if you try a little, that still counts. So here’s to 2026: the year of trying again, earning more (did someone say amen?), growing slowly and doing the best we can with what we have. May your goals be realistic, your wins be loud and your soft life moments find you.

What are your new resolutions we might have missed? Share with us!

***

Featured Image by NinthGrid for Pexels