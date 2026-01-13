Kehinde Ajose: Your 2026 Dreams Need a Software Upgrade

I was sitting in the church during the crossover service on the 31st of December 2025 when the title occurred to me. The atmosphere was electric, shouts of “Happy New Year” filled the air, and the sheer energy of survival and hope was palpable. But as the clock struck midnight, the sobering thought that hit me was that a new year is a change in the calendar, not necessarily a change in your reality.

The air doesn’t suddenly taste different on January 1st. Your bank account doesn’t automatically grow zeros just because the year ended in a “6” instead of a “5.” If nothing changes internally, the new year is simply just another day. To see a different result this year, you have to realise that you aren’t just a spectator in the audience; you’ve been handed the pen, the camera and the lead role. You are the driver in charge.

Why New Dreams Need a New System

Like I always say, you can’t upgrade a brand-new you on an old Operating System in you. You’re like your smartphone. You can download the latest, most sophisticated apps (your 2026 dreams) if you have the latest OS, but if your phone is still running on a 2015 operating system, those apps will crash. They will lag. They might not even open. A better 2026 begins not with new dreams, but with an internal operating system upgrade.

Your OS consists of your mindsets, your subconscious beliefs and your daily habits. If your OS is programmed with “scarcity,” “procrastination,” or “fear of what people will say,” no amount of “New Year Resolution” apps will work. Before writing the script for this year, you must first update your software in your mind.

You are the Actor, God is the Executive Producer

Think of your life as a massive cinematic production. For too long, many of us have played the “Extra”, standing in the background of our own lives, letting the economy, the government or village people dictate our lines.

But in 2026, shift the dynamic. Be the Lead Actor. You have a pen in your hand to change your story. You have the agency to choose your reactions, your work ethic and your character arc. However, you aren’t doing this as an “Indie” project. You are backed by the greatest studio and executive producer in existence, God.

In the film industry, the EP is the one who makes the project possible. They provide the financing (your life, health, and talents) and the set (the world we live in). While you are busy memorising lines and hitting your marks, the EP is looking at the Final Cut. He sees the big picture you can’t see.

Your job is to bring the performance; His job is to give the “Green Light.”

Meanwhile, to ensure your movie receives a standing ovation by December, you need to break down your life into these four critical production categories:

What You Want to Start Doing

Every great sequel needs a fresh plot twist to keep the audience engaged. In 2026, what is that one habit or routine that will move your story forward?

Growth doesn’t happen in a comfort zone. Maybe for you, the “New Scene” is waking up 30 minutes earlier for meditation, or finally registering that business you’ve been talking about since 2023. This is the year of strategic visibility. No more hidden gems. If you have a solution, the world needs to see the trailer for it.

What You Want to Stop Doing

A movie becomes a masterpiece not just because of what is kept, but because of what is edited out. Every edit is not meant to be in the final film of your life. We often carry deleted scenes from our past into our new year—old grudges, toxic comparisons and the paralysing fear of failure.

If you keep looking into the past, you will lose the present of the present (this moment) and, eventually, your future. Look back only to see how far the EP has brought you, then get back on set. If a habit or a person is dragging down the pace of your film, cut it.

What You Want to Keep Doing

Not everything in 2025 was a flop. You had some Oscar-worthy moments that deserve to be carried into the sequel. For me, it was printing physical copies of my book, Media Money, and maintaining a relentless consistency with video content. I want to keep adding value, to keep being the person who helps others monetise their media.

Identify your “signature moves.” Learn, relearn, and unlearn, but never stop the core activities that bring you fulfilment and add value to your audience.

Upgrading Your Skills for 2026

In modern cinema, special effects elevate a good movie into a blockbuster. In your life, your skills are your special effects. In 2026, the mantra is simple: If you are not updated, you will soon be outdated.

Skill acquisition in 2026 is critical because the workforce and economy are rapidly transforming. AI, automation, and digital platforms are no longer “side dishes”; they are the main course.

The lights are up, the camera is rolling and the Executive Producer has already provided the daily bread for today. The blank pages of 2026 are waiting for your ink. Don’t let this be another year where you hope for change. Hope is not a strategy; action is the script. Whether you are a content creator, an entrepreneur or a professional, your movie is being watched by the most important audience: The future you.

As you step onto the set, always remember that you have a pen in your hand. You have the power to change the narrative. You have the backing of the Ultimate Producer. Update your OS, grab your script and let’s make magic. Action!

***

Featured Image by Liliana Drew for Pexels