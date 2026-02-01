Fela Kuti Makes History as First African Artist to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

History was made in Los Angeles this weekend during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards season. The pioneer of Afrobeat, Fela Anikulapo–Kuti, was posthumously honoured with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony. This landmark recognition makes Fela the first African artist to receive this honour, a moment that cements the global legacy of Nigerian music.

The Recording Academy bestowed this honour upon Fela alongside an elite group of international music heavyweights, including Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Cher, and Paul Simon. In an official statement, Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy, described the honorees as an extraordinary group whose influence spans generations, genres, and the very foundation of modern music.

The ceremony was a significant family affair, with Femi Kuti, Yeni Kuti, Shalewa Kuti, and Kunle Kuti present to accept the award on behalf of their father. The pride of the Kuti dynasty was evident as they took to the stage to acknowledge Fela’s enduring impact.

During the acceptance speech, Yeni Kuti expressed her gratitude to the Academy and the family’s supporters. “I want to thank the Grammys for this wonderful award. I’m sure my father is smiling down on us, she said. She also took a moment to recognise the family members who were absent, saying, I want to acknowledge my siblings who couldn’t be here tonight, Motunrayo and Seun, and my nephew who is carrying Afrobeat to another level, Made.”

Femi Kuti followed with a tribute to his father’s mission and the global community that has sustained Afrobeat for decades. “I would like to thank all the people carrying Afrobeat that are in this place tonight. DJs, the press, our label Partisan Records, our lawyers, fans all over the world, he noted. He concluded with a reflection on the weight of the moment: Thank you for bringing our father here. It’s so important for Africa. It’s so important for world peace and struggle.”

This recognition by the Recording Academy serves as a definitive validation of Fela’s role as a foundational figure in contemporary music, whose message continues to inspire millions worldwide in 2026.