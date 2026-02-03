“Real Tears!” Shaboozey Wins His First Grammy and Shares a Heartfelt Tribute to His Immigrant Roots

Connect with us

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards saw Nigerian-American sensation Shaboozey take home his first-ever trophy for “Amen.” From his emotional acceptance speech to five things you should know about the star, here is the full recap of his historic night.
Photo Credit: Shaboozey/Instagram

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards may have drawn to a close, but the historic wins from the night are still reverberating across the global stage. Amongst the most significant highlights was the triumph of Nigerian-American sensation Shaboozey, who solidified his place in music history with a major win.

The artist, born Collins Obinna Chibueze, took home the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the faith-inspired anthem “Amen“, a collaboration with Jelly Roll. It was a milestone moment for the singer, marking his first-ever Grammy trophy and a defining achievement for a talent who has successfully bridged the worlds of country, hip-hop, and his West African heritage.

Taking to Instagram to share his joy, Shaboozey posted a series of celebratory photos, including one showing off his dental grill while clutching his golden gramophone. He accompanied the post with a deeply personal caption:

I won my first Grammy yesterday, and I can say so far I don’t think anything will beat the feeling. I’ve experienced every wave of emotion!! Real tears yall. Thank you @recordingacademy for giving this Virginia boy and child of an immigrant a Grammy!

The emotion of the night was palpable during his acceptance speech at the Peacock Theater. Overwhelmed with gratitude, he shared that his mother had retired from her nursing career of 30 years that very same day—a career she worked across multiple jobs to support him and his four siblings. He broadened the dedication to the immigrant community at large, delivering a moving message:

“This is for all children of immigrants. This is also for those who came to this country in search of a better opportunity… Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories and your tradition here. You give America colour. Immigrants built this country, literally.”

If you’re wondering who Shaboozey is, here are five fun facts you should know about him:

  • That Iconic Name: His stage name is a play on his Nigerian surname, Chibueze, which means “God is King”. It originated from a high school football coach who struggled with the pronunciation.
  • Naija Boarding School Days: Although born in northern Virginia, he spent two years attending boarding school in Nigeria during his junior high years—an experience he credits for his multicultural perspective.
  • The Igbo Heritage: He is of Igbo descent and has often spoken about the sacrifices his parents made when they moved from Nigeria to the United States to provide a better future for their family.
  • Chart-Topping History: He made history as the first Black male artist to top both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot Country Songs chart simultaneously with the global smash “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”
  • A Beyoncé Favourite: Before his solo Grammy win, he gained massive acclaim for his standout features on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album, appearing on tracks like “Spaghettii” and “Sweet Honey Buckiin’.”

 

