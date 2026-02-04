Jon Batiste Wears Custom Nigerian Designs by Ugo Mozie at the 2026 Grammys

Did you catch Jon Batiste at the 2026 Grammys? We’re willing to bet you did, because his looks were impossible to miss. From the moment he stepped out, it was clear this wasn’t just another red carpet appearance — it was fashion with intention.

If you’ve been wondering who was behind those striking, gem-laden ensembles, we’ve got the scoop. Jon Batiste wore not one, but two custom looks by Nigerian-owned fashion brand Eleven Sixteen, designed by stylist and creative force Ugo Mozie, at the 2026 Grammy Awards, a night that also saw the multi-instrumentalist take home the award for Best Americana Album.

Ugo Mozie is no stranger to dressing icons. His impressive portfolio includes styling and designing for the likes of Diana Ross, Leon Thomas, and even Beyoncé and Blue Ivy during the Cowboy Carter era. Closer to home, he’s also worked with Nigerian stars such as Tiwa Savage, Asake, and Flavour. Still, these Grammy looks feel especially meaningful — deeply rooted in faith, heritage and storytelling.

Speaking on the process, Ugo revealed that the pieces were created in collaboration with Gogo Hsu, a master tailor he discovered in Taiwan. He described the journey as a spiritual one, drawing inspiration from biblical imagery, particularly Aaron’s breastplate of gems — as well as ancient mosaic paintings.

For his arrival, Jon Batiste stepped out in a military-inspired black sequined jacket, complete with gold beaded epaulettes, ornate gold trims and closures, and colourful jeweled patches. Pearl-like button details added another layer of texture, while tailored black trousers and Christian Louboutin loafers with gold chain accents completed the look.

Later, he switched into an equally striking second outfit: an all-black sequined long-sleeve shirt adorned with royal blue crystal-embellished horizontal stripes across the chest and decorative jeweled accents. He paired it with black trousers and a gold crystal-embellished belt with dangling details, finishing the look with twisted locs styled high.

According to Ugo, both looks were crafted using over 100,000 Swarovski crystals, pearls, Colombian emeralds and African gemstones sourced from Mina Stones. He described the finished pieces as “spiritual armour in couture form.”