Access Bank Names Legal Expert Ifeyinwa Osime as Board Chairman

Access Bank has entered a new chapter in its leadership journey following the appointment of Ifeyinwa Osime as its new Chairman. The announcement was confirmed on 2nd February 2026.

Osime is no stranger to the inner workings of the bank, having joined the Board in November 2019 as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Before her elevation to Chairman, she was a key figure in the bank’s internal governance, heading both the Board Human Resources and Sustainability Committee and the Board Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Her influence has been instrumental in shaping the bank’s policies on leadership development and global sustainability.

A formidable legal practitioner, Osime brings a wealth of experience from both the private and public sectors. She is currently a Partner at McPherson Legal Practitioners and a Director at Ebudo Trust Limited. Her boardroom pedigree is extensive, having previously served as the Board Chairman of Coronation Life Insurance Company Ltd and a Non-Executive Director at the defunct Bank PHB (now Keystone Bank).

Her academic credentials are just as distinguished. An alumna of the University of Benin, she was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987 and later earned a Master of Laws (LL.M) in Commercial and Corporate Law from the London School of Economics. To stay at the forefront of global best practices, she has also completed executive programmes at world-class institutions including Harvard Business School, INSEAD, Stanford, and MIT.

Beyond her professional achievements, Ifeyinwa Osime is deeply committed to social impact. She is a member of Women Corporate Directors (Nigeria Chapter) and serves on the Executive Committee of the Women Sectoral Group at the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria. Known for her dedication to the Autism and Developmental Delays Support Community, she is also an active mentor to young people, reflecting a leadership style that balances corporate excellence with genuine social responsibility