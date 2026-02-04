Connect with us

Access Bank Names Legal Expert Ifeyinwa Osime as Board Chairman

Music News Scoop

Fela Kuti Makes History as First African Artist to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

News Scoop

Why Nigerians are Saying 'No Thanks' to PayPal's Return via Paga

News Scoop

LIRS & The ‘Power of Substitution’: What the Jan 2026 Public Notice Means for Your Bank Account

Inspired Living News

Hilda Baci Starts 2026 with Another Guinness World Record and She’s Now a Three-Time Holder

News

Here’s How the Federal Government of Nigeria’s New Textbook Reforms Could Help Parents

Inspired News

Nigeria’s Adeola Olufunke Akinsulure Makes Top 10 for $1 Million GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2026

News

AFCON 2025: The Drama That Defined Senegal’s Second Title + Full Winners List

News Scoop Sports

Senegal Are AFCON 2025 Champions After Beating Morocco in Rabat

News Sports

Stanley Nwabali the Hero as Nigeria Beat Egypt on Penalties to Win AFCON Bronze

News

Access Bank has named Ifeyinwa Osime as its new Chairman. With over 30 years of experience in law and corporate governance, the King’s College London alumna is set to lead the bank’s board through its next phase of global expansion.
Avatar photo

Published

56 minutes ago

 on

Access Bank has entered a new chapter in its leadership journey following the appointment of Ifeyinwa Osime as its new Chairman. The announcement was confirmed on 2nd February 2026.

Osime is no stranger to the inner workings of the bank, having joined the Board in November 2019 as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Before her elevation to Chairman, she was a key figure in the bank’s internal governance, heading both the Board Human Resources and Sustainability Committee and the Board Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Her influence has been instrumental in shaping the bank’s policies on leadership development and global sustainability.

A formidable legal practitioner, Osime brings a wealth of experience from both the private and public sectors. She is currently a Partner at McPherson Legal Practitioners and a Director at Ebudo Trust Limited. Her boardroom pedigree is extensive, having previously served as the Board Chairman of Coronation Life Insurance Company Ltd and a Non-Executive Director at the defunct Bank PHB (now Keystone Bank).

Her academic credentials are just as distinguished. An alumna of the University of Benin, she was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987 and later earned a Master of Laws (LL.M) in Commercial and Corporate Law from the London School of Economics. To stay at the forefront of global best practices, she has also completed executive programmes at world-class institutions including Harvard Business School, INSEAD, Stanford, and MIT.

Beyond her professional achievements, Ifeyinwa Osime is deeply committed to social impact. She is a member of Women Corporate Directors (Nigeria Chapter) and serves on the Executive Committee of the Women Sectoral Group at the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria. Known for her dedication to the Autism and Developmental Delays Support Community, she is also an active mentor to young people, reflecting a leadership style that balances corporate excellence with genuine social responsibility

