Watch Aliko Dangote, Babajide Sanwo-Olu & Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Heartfelt Tributes to Herbert Wigwe

It was an emotional evening on March 4, 2024, as friends, family, associates, business leaders, and political dignitaries gathered at the “Dr. Herbert Wigwe Celebrating Profession Excellence” ceremony to celebrate the life of the late group managing director and CEO of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

The ceremony marked the first of the funeral rites, and present were notable figures including the founder of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; minister of finance, Wale Edun; governors of Lagos and Ogun states, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun; CBN governor, Yemi Cardoso; Chairman of Coronation Capital, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; group chief executive officer of GT Holdings, Segun Agbaje; and the president of AfDB, Akinwunmi Adesina, who all took turns to share heartfelt memories of Herbert Wigwe.

Aliko Dangote described Herbert Wigwe as a devoted friend, mentee, and supporter. “He is a pillar of support and strength for me and my family. He supported me as the company grew, and he is part of the success story. Herbert’s wise counsel was central to the growth of the Dangote Group. I will forever cherish his friendship, and I owe him a debt of gratitude. Herbert’s courage was second to none, and he was never short of anything. We share a common principle of perseverance, which is a secret to success,” Dangote said.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who was Herbert Wigwe’s closest friend, emotionally spoke of his philanthropy and dedication to Africa’s progress: “People who did not know him before now learnt about his philanthropy and learnt that Africa is still capable of producing outstanding individuals. Herbert was committed to building an African continent. Herbert was very concerned about the state of the nation, and he knew time was not on the side of Nigeria and Africa. We have now realised that tomorrow is today.”

In immortalising Herbert Wigwe’s legacy, Aliko Dangote announced that the 20-kilometre refinery and petrochemical 20-kilometre road will be named after him, and Babajide-Sanwo-Olu said, “We must do something with that name on Lagos Island to immortalise legacies and memories of Herbert Wigwe.”

The speakers all honoured Herbert Wigwe, his wife Chizoba Wigwe, and their son, Chizi Wigwe, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on February 9.

Wigwe was full of ideas, knowledge, and creative in his thinking – Wale Edun, minister of finance

“Herbert Wigwe’s death remains unbelievable” – Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State governor

“The intensity with which Access Bank was run by those who built it was incredible.” – Karl Toriola, CEO, MTN Nigeria

“Wigwe was an excellent connector and problem solver; his favourite phrases were ‘leave that to me, consider it done.” – Ronke Kuye, CEO, SANEF Ltd.

“Herbert’s vision, exemplary leadership, and commitment have left a mark on our continent.” – Bolaji Agbede, Interim CEO, Access Holdings

