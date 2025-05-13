Unleashed 4 Takeover Ends on a High as Grant’s Whisky Delivers an Iconic After-Party Experience

The Unleashed 4 Takeover 3.0 conference, held on Friday, May 2nd, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Center in Lagos, concluded with a Gala and Awards Night After-Party where Grant’s Whisky was prominently featured. This vibrant event provided a closing to a day of discussions centered on innovation, leadership, and progress within Africa’s property sector, and celebrated key industry players.

This edition of Unleashed 4 Takeover, themed “NextGen Nation Builders: Youthful Impact, Limitless Possibilities,” gathered industry professionals, government officials, and young trailblazers. As the official sponsor of the After-Party, Grant’s activated its Crew Nights Out initiative — celebrating authentic connections and shared moments through an evening that fused style, sound, teamwork work and community spirit.

Guests came dressed to impress in their tailored tuxedos, Kaftans, to stunning gowns, and they made the most of it at the multiple Grant’s media walls stationed across the venue, capturing stylish memories and soaking in the festive atmosphere. They enjoyed Grant’s cocktails and were entertained by a line-up that included DJ Casper Sandra, live boys band; Alternate Sound, and popular music artist Shoday, who brought the night to a close.

Attendees included notable figures such as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister of Youth Development – Engr. Olawande Emmanuel Ayodele, Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts & Culture, Hon. Desmond Elliot – Member, Lagos State House of Assembly and other key leaders from real estate, fintech, and the creative industry.

As a brand rooted in bringing people together and fostering relationships, Grant’s continues to champion unforgettable gatherings — where conversations flow, glasses clink, and real connections are made.

To stay updated on upcoming events, follow @crewsnightng on Instagram. Want to create intimate moments with your crew at home? Grab a bottle of Grant’s Whisky from your nearest retail store or shop online via trusted vendors.

With a history dating back to 1887 in Scotland, Grant’s is a recognized Scottish blended whisky brand offering a comprehensive selection of expressions. From their flagship Grant’s Triple Wood Blended Scotch Whisky to specialized finishes like Ale Cask and Sherry Cask, and aged statements including the Triple Wood 12-year-old, 18-year-old, and 25-year-old, Grant’s caters to a broad spectrum of whisky preferences.

This respected brand combines a long-standing commitment to quality with approachability, making it a popular choice for both seasoned connoisseurs and those new to exploring Scotch whisky.





Sponsored Content