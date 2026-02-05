Kai Cenat Is Back in Lagos and Pays a Courtesy Visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu

Connect with us

During his return to Lagos, Kai Cenat met with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu while continuing work on his pledged $5 million school project for children from the Makoko community in Nigeria.
Popular American streamer Kai Cenat is back in Lagos. On Wednesday, 4 February 2026, the digital creator paid a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide SanwoOlu at Lagos House, Marina.

The Governor received Kai at the State House, noting that the visit offered an opportunity to hear the creator’s perspective on the city. According to Sanwo-Olu, Kai spoke about his time in Lagos and expressed appreciation for the creativity and vibrancy of its people. This marks Kai Cenat’s second visit to the state.

Beyond the courtesy visit, Kai is in Nigeria to continue work on his pledged $5 million education project for children from the Makoko community. The initiative, first announced during his widely shared 2024 visit, aims to provide access to quality education for children from the waterfront settlement.

There have been updates to the project since its announcement. Due to the challenges presented by Makoko’s floating terrain, the project team has relocated the permanent school site to nearby Yaba. The development is being carried out in partnership with Enko Education, alongside legal advisory support from Banwo & Ighodalo, to ensure the long-term sustainability of the institution.

Kai has also established the Kai Cenat Foundation Inc. to manage the project and its funds. He has previously confirmed that children from Makoko will receive free education at the new school, maintaining the original intent of the initiative.

