5 Essential Ron Kenoly Songs to Remember the Gospel Legend

The world of gospel music lost a giant on 3 February 2026, as Ron Kenoly, the General of Praise, passed away at 81. For many of us here in Nigeria, his songs weren’t just tunes on repeat, they were the soundtrack to our Sunday mornings, the guide for our church choirs, and the heartbeat of countless praise sessions.

Even as we mourn his passing, we can’t help but celebrate the incredible mark he left on worship and music worldwide. To honour his legacy, we’ve rounded up five of our favourite Ron Kenoly anthems — the ones we can’t stop playing, praying along to, and singing at the top of our lungs.

Ancient of Days

This is arguably the definitive Ron Kenoly track. From the moment that orchestral brass intro hits, you know exactly what time it is. Released on the 1992 “Lift Him Up” album, this song became a staple in Nigerian churches, teaching us how to blend reverence with a high-octane tempo. It’s impossible to hear this and not join in the “blessing and honour, glory and power” refrain.

Be Glorified

If you grew up in a household that owned a VHS player, you likely remember the visual of Ron leading a massive congregation in this soulful anthem. It is a song of deep surrender and recognition of sovereignty. Even decades later, the simplicity of the lyrics makes it one of the most effective worship songs ever written.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mourning Into Dancing

Nobody did “Praise Break” quite like Ron Kenoly. This song is the ultimate mood-shifter. Whenever life felt a bit too heavy, this track served as a reminder that joy is always around the corner. It’s rhythmic, infectious, and continues to be a favourite for anyone who loves a bit of holy footwork.

Anointing Fall on Me

This song takes us back to a place of quiet, sincere prayer. It’s a beautiful departure from his more energetic tracks, focusing instead on the presence and power of the Holy Spirit. In the wake of his passing, many are revisiting this song as a tribute to the grace he carried throughout his five-decade ministry.

Lift Him Up

The title track of his record-breaking 1992 album, this song redefined what contemporary gospel could sound like. It’s a call to action for every believer to exalt the name of Jesus above every situation. It perfectly encapsulates Ron’s mission: to lead the world in one unified voice of praise.