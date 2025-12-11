Unusual Praise Promises Bigger, More Spirit-filled Experience

Unusual Praise, Africa’s largest Catholic praise and worship gathering, has promised a more spirit-filled and rousing experience for worshippers who will be in attendance.

The annual event is set to return for its 2025 edition on December 12 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. Hosted by the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki Phase 1, the all-night event promises an enhanced spiritual experience with an expanded lineup of gospel artistes and improved programming.

Monsignor Paschal Nwaezeapu, Parish Priest of the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki Phase 1, Episcopal Vicar in the Lekki Region of Lagos Archdiocese, and founder of Unusual Praise, expressed confidence in this year’s preparations and the event’s continuous evolution.

“The truth is that we keep improving. The desire is that it should be better than that of last year,” Monsignor Nwaezeapu stated. “We have new artistes in the line up this year. Also, we are more than prepared to host those who are coming.”

The 2025 edition will feature an impressive array of gospel acts including Chioma Jesus, Moses Bliss, Sunmisola, Mr. M and Revelation, Chinyere Udoma, Sir Jude Nnam, Ada Zion, Bidemi, BJ Sax, and many more. The event will also showcase upcoming Catholic ministers, providing a platform for emerging talent alongside established names.

Over the years, Unusual Praise has hosted internationally acclaimed gospel artistes including Don Moen, Ron Kenoly, Sinach, Chioma Jesus, Nicole C Mullen, Olumide Dada, Dunsin Oyekan, Mahalia, Mercy Chinwo, Sr. Agatha Ozah, and Joe Praize, establishing itself as the premier praise night within the Catholic community in Africa.

This year’s theme, “Bless the Lord, oh my soul” (Psalm 103:1), sets the tone for an evening of deep worship and spiritual renewal. The program, which begins at 5:00 PM, will continue throughout the night and culminate with Holy Mass.

Beyond the spiritual experience, Unusual Praise maintains a strong commitment to social impact through its dual mission of evangelisation and empowerment. The event aims to evangelise souls for Christ through praise and worship while facilitating transformative spiritual encounters with God.

The initiative’s economic empowerment arm, Unusual Entrepreneurs, combines seed funding with mentorship from industry experts to support aspiring small business owners. Since its inception, the program has empowered over 610 candidates, demonstrating the event’s commitment to holistic development.

