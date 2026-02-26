Connect with us

Moses & Marie Bliss Just Celebrated Two Years of Marriage in the Most Gorgeous Denim Co-Ord

British-Nigerian Actor Damson Idris Named Formula 1's Global Brand Ambassador

Asa’s White Macramé, Glowing Skin & Silver Fringe Just Took Over Our Timelines

Tiwa Savage Launches Music Foundation and Partners With Berklee to Train African Creatives

New Era Loading? Ayra Starr Teases New Music & We Are Obsessed With This Purple Look!

Who is Tunji Disu? 5 Things to Know About Nigeria’s New Acting Inspector General of Police

President Bola Tinubu Appoints Tunji Disu Acting Inspector-General of Police

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Shaffy Bello & Kate Henshaw: Meet the Cast of "The Black Book: Old Scores"

Mr. Money for a Reason! 5 Asake Songs Nigeria Can't Stop Replaying

Spotify Confirms Asake, Wizkid, Seyi Vibez, Burna Boy & Davido as Nigeria's Most Streamed Artists

Moses Bliss and Marie are celebrating two years of marriage with the most adorable coordinated denim photos

16 minutes ago

 on

Photo Credit: Moses Bliss/Instagram

If you needed a reminder that love looks good, Moses and Marie Bliss just delivered.

The couple is celebrating two years since their civil wedding on 28 February 2024, and what a two years it has been. They welcomed their baby boy just over a year after getting married, and now they are out here twinning in full denim for their anniversary and we cannot get enough.

The couple stepped out in coordinated all-denim — matching light blue jackets, wide-leg trousers, white tops — holding hands and smiling in a way that says everything about where they are right now. Marie wore her natural hair in loose puffs with tinted tortoiseshell shades. Moses kept it clean with silver aviators and a white chain necklace.

Moses summed it up perfectly on Instagram: “Around this time two years ago, we made it legal.” Two years, one son, and a denim fit to celebrate — we love this for them.

See photos

