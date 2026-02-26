Moses & Marie Bliss Just Celebrated Two Years of Marriage in the Most Gorgeous Denim Co-Ord

If you needed a reminder that love looks good, Moses and Marie Bliss just delivered.

The couple is celebrating two years since their civil wedding on 28 February 2024, and what a two years it has been. They welcomed their baby boy just over a year after getting married, and now they are out here twinning in full denim for their anniversary and we cannot get enough.

The couple stepped out in coordinated all-denim — matching light blue jackets, wide-leg trousers, white tops — holding hands and smiling in a way that says everything about where they are right now. Marie wore her natural hair in loose puffs with tinted tortoiseshell shades. Moses kept it clean with silver aviators and a white chain necklace.

Moses summed it up perfectly on Instagram: “Around this time two years ago, we made it legal.” Two years, one son, and a denim fit to celebrate — we love this for them.

