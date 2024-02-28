Connect with us

Legally Mr & Mrs! Take in the Beauty of Marie & Moses Bliss’ Civil Wedding

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Marie and Moses Bliss recently got married in an intimate civil wedding, reminding us of how beautiful and heartwarming love can be.

They captured the moment perfectly with stunning photos that showcase their elegance and simplicity. Their outfits were minimalist yet incredibly stylish, proving that true beauty lies in simplicity. Every frame exudes their undeniable love and warmth. We’re ecstatic for this couple as they embark on their journey towards a lifetime of happiness together!

Enjoy their civil wedding photos below:

Credits:
Couple @mariewiseborn | @mosesbliss
Photography @arshavinjohn

