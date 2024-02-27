Tasmin and Olamide Found Love When They Were Not Searching! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

One thing about love that has remained constant is that it shows up when you least expect it… Just like it did for Tasmin and Olamide.

After their lovely outdoor proposal, they began counting down to their special day by giving us their stunning pre-wedding photos to drool over. Styled by Lavish Bridal, Tasmin came through serving classy looks for the shoot. Grooms of The Infidel also understood the assignment and styled Olamide as a dapper groom. Their chemistry in each frame is palpable and it is evident the they are head over heels in love. Their photos are all you need for a beautiful day! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credits

Photography: @thetomiwaajayi

Videography: @kolefilms

Groom’s stylist: @groomsoftheinfidel

Bridal stylist: @lavish_bridal

Planner: @Exquisiteluxuryevents

Groom’s Tuxedo: @taryorgabriels

Dress: @afrikcouture

Fabric: @glitz_allure_fabrics

Makeup: @y_glam