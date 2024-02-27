Weddings
Tasmin and Olamide Found Love When They Were Not Searching! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot
One thing about love that has remained constant is that it shows up when you least expect it… Just like it did for Tasmin and Olamide.
After their lovely outdoor proposal, they began counting down to their special day by giving us their stunning pre-wedding photos to drool over. Styled by Lavish Bridal, Tasmin came through serving classy looks for the shoot. Grooms of The Infidel also understood the assignment and styled Olamide as a dapper groom. Their chemistry in each frame is palpable and it is evident the they are head over heels in love. Their photos are all you need for a beautiful day! 😍
Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:
Credits
Photography: @thetomiwaajayi
Videography: @kolefilms
Groom’s stylist: @groomsoftheinfidel
Bridal stylist: @lavish_bridal
Planner: @Exquisiteluxuryevents
Groom’s Tuxedo: @taryorgabriels
Dress: @afrikcouture
Fabric: @glitz_allure_fabrics
Makeup: @y_glam