Tasmin & Olamide Went From Being Friends to Lovers! Enjoy Their #BNBling Moment

What’s not to love about surprise proposals? It’s such a thrill seeing two lovebirds choosing to spend the rest of their lives together.

The first time Tasmin met Olamide was when she dropped off a parcel with him and since then, they became good friends. Olamide wanted to keep things that way, but then, how long can you keep holding back love? He pulled a big surprise proposal as he asked Tasmin to be his wife. She said ‘yes’ to her sweetheart and we can’t keep our excitement!

Enjoy Tasmin and Olamide’s proposal photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Tasmin:

It’s funny how we met at a point where I wasn’t even searching for love. I still remember the first time I saw him, how I ran downstairs wearing my mix-and-match pyjamas and my infamous bonnet to give him that parcel. Lol. Who would have thought…

When we got the chance to talk, it was like I had known him for some time. There was just an unexplainable bond. Even though he tried to form “hard guy” and hit me with the “let’s see how it goes” statement, time passed and we grew very fond of each other. I promise I’ve never been a patient person but with him, I learned how to be patient, and I grew to love him.

A few months later when he asked me to be his girlfriend officially, I was sure he was ready because knowing him well, he must have thought long about it so I had no doubts whatsoever. I knew Olamide was the one when somehow I stopped praying to God for a husband and started praying for my husband, Olamide! Anyways “let’s see how it goes” don propose o… And saying YES was the best decision. I look forward to forever and a day more.

 

Credits

Planner: @eventsbytoyor
Decor@proposalbells
Videography@sirhills.films
Photography@abayomiakinaina

