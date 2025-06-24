Time and Distance Could Not Stop Reign and Godswill’s Love! #TheReGOunion2025

When it comes to love, what’s meant to be will be, and no form of distance can come between. Reign and Godswill felt a spark when they met 10 years ago.

Though they exchanged contacts on that fateful day, it took three years for them to reconnect. When they did, it was as though Cupid had been patiently waiting for that perfect moment to strike. It was all sparks and butterflies from then till now, and their love has only grown stronger through the years. Today, we get to catch a glimpse of their love through their pre-wedding photos, and it is all so magical. They look like characters from a fairytale, and each frame would leave you wanting more.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Reign:

We both went to the same university in Delta and met first at a conference back in 2015. The session had just ended, and like a comet with a purpose, he appeared —swift, confident, and with a smile that could light up a room. Our eyes met, and for a brief, electrifying moment, the noise around us faded. He struck up a conversation, his laughter warm and his gaze unwavering. Numbers were exchanged with the promise of keeping in touch. But life, with its twists and turns, had other plans. Days turned to months, and just like that, I became a distant memory—a wisp of a moment lost in time.

Then, three years later—out of the blue—I resurfaced in his thoughts, like a whisper of fate. He reached out, and this time, it was different. Conversations flowed like a gentle river, laughter came easily, and somewhere between the late-night texts and long calls, the spark reignited. Ours became a tale of distance measured not by miles, but by the strength of our love. We became the King and Queen of Long Distance—navigating time zones, cherishing every moment we could steal, and building a bond stronger than any obstacle life could throw our way.

And now, after almost a decade of discovering, understanding, and loving each other, here we are—no longer separated by distance, but standing side by side, hand in hand. Our journey has been nothing short of a beautiful adventure—a testament to patience, faith, and a love that only grew stronger with time.

