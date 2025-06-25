It Started with a Get-Together — Now Daniella & Prince Headed to Forever!

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

47 minutes ago

 on

When you cross paths with someone not once, but twice… You just know fate is at work. Daniella and Prince’s fairytale began with a simple invitation to a small get-together.

They exchanged glances but left without a single word. Still, love had sweeter plans in store. They eventually reconnected online, and just like that, love began to bloom! Now, they’re giving us all the feels with their stunning pre-wedding photos. Radiant, in love, and full of joy — every frame tells a story of pure bliss and undeniable chemistry. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the bride, Daniella:

It’s funny how things happen. My husband first saw me at a small get-together. We didn’t talk, just a few glances here and there, nothing major. I didn’t even know he noticed me. A few days later, he stumbled on my handle on social media. He followed me, and I remember thinking, “This guy looks familiar.” We started chatting, nothing serious at first. Just light conversations, jokes, and random check-ins.

  

But somehow, it just flowed. Talking to him became easy, natural. Before I knew it, we were texting every day, sharing bits of our lives, laughing about silly things, and slowly getting to know each other without even trying too hard. What started off as simple chats turned into something real. One day we were joking about movies, and the next, we were planning dates. From there, everything just grew steadily and honestly. Now he’s my husband, and thinking back, it all started with one random follow. Life’s funny like that.

    

Credits

Bride@iamdaniee
Photography@promzimedia
Dress : @sofiyyahbespoke
Makeup@amys_touch
Location@thenestspace_

