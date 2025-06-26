Years After Uni, LinkedIn Reunited Damola With His Crush, Prema

No matter how long it might take, if two people are meant to be, love would find a way of aligning their paths. Damola always knew Prema was the one.

They remained friends while in Uni and even after losing touch for a while, fate had other plans. They reconnected on LinkedIn, and what had once been a quiet spark turned out to be a full-blown love flame. They soon discovered they were living in the same city — a sweet twist of destiny that felt like being in the right place at the perfect time. It didn’t take long for Damola to finally take the step he had been holding back all along. He planned a romantic garden proposal where he asked Prema to marry him. She said yes, and it was truly magical! 😍

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Damola:

We first met many years ago at the university in Nigeria. From the very beginning, I was drawn to her; she was the most beautiful girl on campus, very intelligent, and full of light. I loved her deeply, but at the time, we stayed just friends. Still, something within me always knew that she was the one. Even when life moved us in different directions, that quiet certainty never faded.

Years later, we reconnected unexpectedly on LinkedIn, only to discover that we were both living in Canada. What felt like chance was truly destiny in motion. From that moment, everything changed. The connection we once shared as friends blossomed into a beautiful love story, one built on years of admiration, patience, and divine timing. Today, I can confidently say that the prettiest girl from university has become the most beautiful woman in the world to me, and now, the love of my life.

