Remi and Dehinde’s Yoruba Trad in Chicago Was Rich in Culture and Style!

One word that’s synonymous with Yoruba weddings? Pure vibes! Remi and Dehinde brought all the energy, love, and fun to Chicago with their lit wedding.

Their big day kicked off with an exciting morning prep and loads of laughter with their squad. They shared a sweet first look that gave all the feels. From there, it was off to the ceremony, and let’s just say, every moment was magic. From the couple’s grand entrance to carrying out the Yoruba marriage rites and hype-worthy dance floor moves, it was a full-on party from start to finish. If you are a lover of love and culture, Remi and Dehinde’s video will sure have you glued to your screen.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @exclusivevisuals

 

