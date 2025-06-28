Dive Into a Weekend of Love and Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Hey guys! Welcome to another beautiful weekend! 💃

Today, we’ve put together a list of amazing features to make your weekend even more exciting. From heart-melting weddings to captivating love stories and swoon-worthy bridal inspo, these BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly features are packed with all the magic you love. If so, grab a drink, get comfy, and dive into all the love and beauty we’ve curated just for you!

Cheers to an amazing weekend!