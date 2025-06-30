Weddings
Tomiwa Met Eniola Through His Cousin! Now, It’s Happy Ever After
People who play cupid will always have a special spot in our hearts. All thanks to an introduction by a cousin, Eniola and Tomiwa went from strangers to friends and then lovers!
They exchanged their vows in a white wedding ceremony, and it was magical. Eniola was a vision in her stunning dress, and Tomiwa looked every inch the stylish groom. Their big day was filled with joy, beauty, and their love took centre stage in the most magical way. They also had a Yoruba traditional wedding where they represented their culture with so much elegance. Their wedding photos have us grinning from ear to ear, and we bet it’ll have he same effect on you too. ❤️
Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:
How we met
By the bride, Eniola:
They say love often finds you when you’re not looking and that’s exactly how our story began. We met through a family friend who saw something neither of us could yet see. From our first conversation, there was a calm. A kind of peace that wrapped itself around me like familiarity. It wasn’t fireworks, it was a slow-burning flame, warm and constant. He didn’t try to impress; he simply showed up, fully, consistently, and wholeheartedly. What began as a short walk turned into hours of unfiltered conversation, laughter, shared values, and beautiful silences. We realized we didn’t just complement each other, we understood each other.
Our love wasn’t rushed. It grew like a garden tended with care, watered by trust and rooted in friendship. He became my safe space, my biggest cheerleader, and the love I didn’t know I was praying for. We often laugh about how skeptical we were at the start and how one family introduction turned into a lifetime of love. Every step and every redirection in life has led us here. Because sometimes, the most beautiful beginnings come through the quiet wisdom of those who know us best.
All set for the big day 😍
How we met
By the groom, Tomiwa:
I met my wife through one of my cousins, completely unexpected, yet one of the best things that’s ever happened to me. It was the summer after my fourth semester in college, and from the moment we connected, something just felt right. My wife is full of passion; she brings fire, love, and light into every room she walks into. From her side, her first impression of me was: “Oh wow, he’s tall, he’s handsome… and he’s quiet.” And here we are now, building forever together. I look forward to a lifetime with her, travelling the world, experiencing every high and low side by side, growing, learning, and loving through it all. She is my person. My love. My safe place. I know for sure that it’s you and me against the world. I love you so much, baby. Always and forever.
Time to be sent to the groom’s family 😍
Credits
White Wedding
Bride Stylist: @thestyleinfidel
Bride’s wedding dress: @alonuko_bridal
Photography: @kayode_ogungbade
Makeup: @ariyike_mua
Planner: @etaleventsng
Groom’s Stylist: @thestyleinfidel
Groom’s outfit: @taryorgabriels
Planner: @etaleventsng
Decor: @ornateeventdesigns
Lighting & Screen: @sydeninteractive
Chairs: @thepartyrentalstation
Venue: @marcellinasplace_event_center
Traditional Wedding
Makeup: @ariyike_mua
Photography: @kayode_ogungbade
Bridal Stylist: @thestyleinfidel
Bride’s brown outfit: @couturebytabik
Gele @ennygelecraft
Brown Asooke @wovenmarketafrica
Groom’s Stylist: @thestyleinfidel
Groom’s brown outfit: @hrhluxury
Bride’s green outfit: @mazellebridal
Groom’s green outfit: @hrluxury