Tomiwa Met Eniola Through His Cousin! Now, It’s Happy Ever After

People who play cupid will always have a special spot in our hearts. All thanks to an introduction by a cousin, Eniola and Tomiwa went from strangers to friends and then lovers!

They exchanged their vows in a white wedding ceremony, and it was magical. Eniola was a vision in her stunning dress, and Tomiwa looked every inch the stylish groom. Their big day was filled with joy, beauty, and their love took centre stage in the most magical way. They also had a Yoruba traditional wedding where they represented their culture with so much elegance. Their wedding photos have us grinning from ear to ear, and we bet it’ll have he same effect on you too. ❤️

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Eniola:

They say love often finds you when you’re not looking and that’s exactly how our story began. We met through a family friend who saw something neither of us could yet see. From our first conversation, there was a calm. A kind of peace that wrapped itself around me like familiarity. It wasn’t fireworks, it was a slow-burning flame, warm and constant. He didn’t try to impress; he simply showed up, fully, consistently, and wholeheartedly. What began as a short walk turned into hours of unfiltered conversation, laughter, shared values, and beautiful silences. We realized we didn’t just complement each other, we understood each other.

Our love wasn’t rushed. It grew like a garden tended with care, watered by trust and rooted in friendship. He became my safe space, my biggest cheerleader, and the love I didn’t know I was praying for. We often laugh about how skeptical we were at the start and how one family introduction turned into a lifetime of love. Every step and every redirection in life has led us here. Because sometimes, the most beautiful beginnings come through the quiet wisdom of those who know us best.

All set for the big day 😍

By the groom, Tomiwa:

I met my wife through one of my cousins, completely unexpected, yet one of the best things that’s ever happened to me. It was the summer after my fourth semester in college, and from the moment we connected, something just felt right. My wife is full of passion; she brings fire, love, and light into every room she walks into. From her side, her first impression of me was: “Oh wow, he’s tall, he’s handsome… and he’s quiet.” And here we are now, building forever together. I look forward to a lifetime with her, travelling the world, experiencing every high and low side by side, growing, learning, and loving through it all. She is my person. My love. My safe place. I know for sure that it’s you and me against the world. I love you so much, baby. Always and forever.









Time to be sent to the groom’s family 😍

Credits

White Wedding

Bride Stylist: @thestyleinfidel

Bride’s wedding dress: @alonuko_bridal

Photography: @kayode_ogungbade

Makeup: @ariyike_mua

Planner: @etaleventsng

Groom’s Stylist: @thestyleinfidel

Groom’s outfit: @taryorgabriels

Planner: @etaleventsng

Decor: @ornateeventdesigns

Lighting & Screen: @sydeninteractive

Chairs: @thepartyrentalstation

Venue: @marcellinasplace_event_center

Traditional Wedding

Makeup: @ariyike_mua

Photography: @kayode_ogungbade

Bridal Stylist: @thestyleinfidel

Bride’s brown outfit: @couturebytabik

Gele @ennygelecraft

Brown Asooke @wovenmarketafrica

Groom’s Stylist: @thestyleinfidel

Groom’s brown outfit: @hrhluxury

Bride’s green outfit: @mazellebridal

Groom’s green outfit: @hrluxury