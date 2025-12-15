Connect with us

Ebun Slid Into Akin’s DMs and It Took Them From Church Members to Soulmates!

Sometimes, all we need for our love story to set sail is the courage to take the first step and see it through to the end. Thankfully, Ebun had that courage, and it led her straight to something beautiful with Akin.

Everything started in church. The lovebirds were just fellow members who exchanged fleeting glances and smiles at each other, but fate was weaving something much greater than that behind the scenes. Ebun took up the courage and messaged Akin, a bold move that marked the beginning of their sweet love story. Four years of loving each other deeply have now led them down the aisle! The lovely duo said “I do” in an enchanting outdoor white wedding in the United Kingdom. Set against the stunning garden scenery, they tied the knot, and their wedding photos are a beautiful testament to the magical moments. From their stunning, elegant looks to their palpable joy, we can tell true love lives here. Their story is a sweet reminder that taking that bold step today can lead you to your fairytale tomorrow. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the groom, Akin:

We first met at church in 2019. After exchanging polite nods and smiles, everything changed when Ebun broke the ice and sent me a message. What started as simple chats quickly blossomed into a deep, meaningful friendship filled with laughter, support, and shared wins. Though the journey had its challenges, we soon realised there was something more. We spent more time together, went on countless dates, and created unforgettable memories. Then in April 2021, I asked Ebun to be my girlfriend, and from that moment, we’ve been inseparable—partners through every high and low. Fast forward to September 2023: after years of love, laughter, and cherished moments, I got down on one knee and asked Ebun to marry me. With a heart full of joy, she said yes! Now, we’re here, ready to begin this next chapter of our lives, filled with excitement and faith in what God has planned for our future.

Ebun and Akin also donned beautiful Yoruba traditional attire to honour their roots 😍

 

Credit

Planner: @touchofheavenuk
Makeup: @dejirachel_
Bridal Hairstylist: @ysbrides
Videography: @mediamarvs
Photography: @dejilawalphotography
Content creator: @capturedbyrbk
MC: @follyfresh
Venue: @stockbrookcountryclub
DJ: @djseanmusic
Production: @platinumaceevents
Decor: @Afmenaflowers
Cocktails: @taifacocktails

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

