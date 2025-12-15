Igbo Brides-to-be! Uriel is Serving a Dazzling Inspo For Your Big Day Slay

Connect with us

Beauty Look

Hey there, gorgeous bride-to-be! With each new week, you’re one step closer to your big day. To keep the excitement high, here’s a dazzling look to inspire you — served hot by Uriel

Rare by Angel expertly designed this bedazzled white Igbo traditional bridal look, and it looks like a fairytale dream come true. This glittering ensemble features beaded spirals throughout the sheer bodice and a pleated wrap skirt. Now that’s one glamorous look a stunning Igbo bride deserves. Chizzy’s Gele came through with this silver upright gele, and with the bold, lovely makeup by Lyndy’s Glam, the whole ensemble came together in perfect harmony. Want a look that makes you sparkle as you take every step on your big day? This one right here might just be a perfect answer to that desire.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

  

Credit

Dress @rare_by_angel
Hair @mila__ng
Gele Artist @chizzys_gele
Purse @luxe_xtra
Videography @_avidstudio
Fan @chizzygelecraft
Bridal umbrella @tamaracraftworld
Makeup @lyndysglam
Hairstylist @callixng
Beads @beadsbyhayolar
Photography @photo_klassik

