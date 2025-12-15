Connect with us

This Groom and His Squad Understood the Steeze Assignment! See Their Regal Looks

One wonderful way to celebrate your big day is to be surrounded by friends and loved ones, and this groom had a very stylish squad by his side as he stepped into forever.

Dressed in regal golden attire, the groom led his dapper squad, all wrapped in their matching white Igbo traditional look, with feathers attached to their red caps. Each one of them understood the assignment! The looks, the confident aura, the elegance, all a 10! Cordially, they dapped each other with the ceremonial traditional fans that read special titles attached to them — talk about great steeze! It’s giving men of timber and calibre in this lovely video, and honestly, we are loving it. 🔥

Enjoy the video below:

 

