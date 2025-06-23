Love at First Sight! Enjoy Edisemi and Osaze’s Edo-Ijaw Traditional Wedding

Have you ever met someone for he first time and everything just clicked as though you had known each other forever? This was he case for Edisemi and Osaze

The first time Edisemi heard about Osaze from a friend, she knew they would make a great match. Unknown to her, Osaze had already come across her photos a few days earlier and was already making plans to get her attention — talk about pure fate at work! The first time they met, everything just clicked, and it felt like they had known each other forever. Now, they are embarking on a beautiful journey of bliss as they tied the knot in a vibrant Edo-Ijaw wedding. They brought the vibes, colours, and a full display of culture. From the grand entrance to the beautiful Ijaw traditional rites, every part of their wedding was a delight to witness. 😍

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos and loves story below:

How we met

By the bride, Edisemi:

We met during the COVID-19 era, specifically on May 5th, 2020. I went to visit a female friend of mine at school. As we sat and caught up, our conversation drifted to a particular guy, someone I had no idea would eventually become my husband. I remember telling her, “Girl, you better let this guy know you have someone for him,” since he was single too. What I didn’t know was that he had already noticed me. Just two days earlier, on May 3rd 2020, a mutual male friend of ours had posted a video of me on his WhatsApp status. Osaze saw it and asked about me, but that friend refused to share any information. He said I was “too precious and fragile” to just give away.

Thankfully, fate had other plans. My female friend mentioned me to him, and to our surprise, I turned out to be the same girl he’d asked about. That very night, May 5th 2020, we exchanged contacts. From the moment we started talking, the connection was undeniable. We were drawn to each other instantly. Just three days later, on May 8th, he told me he loved me. And when I visited him for the first time on May 12th, 2020, everything just clicked. The rest, as they say, is history. Today, we’re married, deeply in love, incredibly happy and blessed with beautiful twin girls who are the light of our lives.

Starting the ceremony on a grand note 😍

