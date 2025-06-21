Catch Up on All the Beautiful Love Moments You Might’ve Missed on #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Hey guys! Got any plans for the weekend?

Whether you do or not, we’ve got the perfect activity to add to your to-do list! It’s the ultimate blend of love, beauty, and style, and you’ll definitely enjoy every bit of it. We’ve compiled a roundup of all the exciting features from the BellaNaija Weddings zone this week — from heartwarming love stories to stunning bridal inspo and everthing in between… Trust us, you don’t want to miss a thing!

So grab your favorite drink, get cozy, and catch up on all the wedding magic you might have missed!