Weddings

Catch Up on All the Beautiful Love Moments You Might’ve Missed on #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Sweet Spot Weddings

Sarah and Alex’s Ghanaian Trad Was Love and Culture in Full Display

Weddings

When Mums Play Cupid! Enjoy Omotoni & Olawale’s Love Story

Weddings

Oyin & Seye Found Love and It Began with a Little Matchmaking Magic By a Friend

Weddings

It all Began at a Professional Gathering - Now, Ibukun & Soore are on to Forever!

Sweet Spot Weddings

All Thanks to an Aunt, Annie and Nnanna Found Love!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Weddings, Fashion & Fairytales! Catch Up on All the Exciting Features in #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Nigeria Meets America in MaryJane and Evan's Lit Wedding Video

Weddings

From the Office to a Perfect Rooftop Proposal! Enjoy Favour and Obi's #BNBling

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Workplace Love Story! Here's How Ruth and Ijuptil’s Journey Began

Weddings

Hey guys! Got any plans for the weekend?

Whether you do or not, we’ve got the perfect activity to add to your to-do list! It’s the ultimate blend of love, beauty, and style, and you’ll definitely enjoy every bit of it. We’ve compiled a roundup of all the exciting features from the BellaNaija Weddings zone this week — from heartwarming love stories to stunning bridal inspo and everthing in between… Trust us, you don’t want to miss a thing!

So grab your favorite drink, get cozy, and catch up on all the wedding magic you might have missed!

Two Cultures, One Heart! Enjoy Obehi & Steven’s Edo-Delta Wedding

Olivia & Nnamdi Found Love on The Dance Floor! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

Prema & Damola Reconnected on LinkedIn After Uni — Now, It’s a Sweet Yes to Forever

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

