It’s a Fun Nigerian-Congolese Affair With Adaora & Serge’s Wedding!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If it is an African wedding, you’ll definitely be seeing a lot of fun and energy! Adaora and Serge’s Nigerian-Congolese wedding was nothing short of this.

Right from the morning prep moment, we knew we were in for a fun ride. The sweethearts looked absolutely beautiful and it was so sweet to see the excitement and love in their eyes. Their wedding vows and Serge’s goofy reaction after the ring exchange left a wide smile on our faces.

They had a lit wedding reception and a major highlight was when the couple and their squad set the dancefloor on fire. Adaora and Serge’s Nigerian-Congolese wedding was indeed beautiful and you will love every bit of it!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

 

Videography@maxwelljennings
Featured Image@missluv18

