Connect with us

Weddings

Bask in the Beauty of Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Weddings

It's a Fun Nigerian-Congolese Affair With Adaora & Serge’s Wedding!

Weddings

Tasmin & Olamide Went From Being Friends to Lovers! Enjoy Their #BNBling Moment

Sweet Spot Weddings

Thelma and Lindel Had A Perfect First Date – Now It’s Happy Ever After!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Get Your Weekend Groove On with all The Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Abi and Junior Had Such a Delightful White Wedding! Enjoy Their Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

Relish the Warmth of Love in Hafsah and Michael's Pre-wedding Shoot!

Weddings

The #TheIDOAffair Began With a Good Gesture at a Coffee Shop!

Weddings

Fate Brought Chidera and Ade Together at a Restaurant!

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#NkeiruRiches23: Catch all the Beautiful Moments from Actress Nkiru Sylvanus' Traditional Wedding

Weddings

Bask in the Beauty of Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Published

13 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s always a delight to witness the weekend! For us on this end, it is another lovely day to bask in the beauty of love. We’ve had an exciting week in the BellaNaija Weddings zone and we certainly can’t keep the sweetness all to ourselves.

From pre-wedding shoots, beautiful love stories, amazing weddings, bridal inspo and beautiful lovey-dovey moments, be prepared to have an amazing weekend with us! Just click on the title links for more on each story.

Have a fabulous weekend!

Experience The Love, Beauty & Culture in Fatima and Malik’s Kamu Ceremony!

It’s #F&M2022! Enjoy Fatima & Malik’s Wedding Dinner

Work Brought Charis & Okeoma Together! Enjoy Their Delta-Igbo Trad Photos

The Excitement in Iruya & Izu’s White Wedding Video will Make Your Day!

Bask in the Sweetness of Love With Ibi and Idris’ Pre-wedding Photos!

Yetunde & Deji’s Pre-wedding Shoot is all the Beauty Your Day Needs!

It Was Love at First Sight For Zoussi & Debo! #ForBetterOrFrench

A Sweet NYSC Love Story! It’s #HappilyeverDANNA For Anna & Daniel

Michelle & Francis‘ Sweet Love Began on a Dating Site!

Bring That Magical Glow To Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

Be That Bold & Daring Bride With This Yoruba Bridal Inspo!

Bring Effortless Charm to Your Big Day With This White Wedding Inspo!

Slay Seamlessly in Blue on Your Yoruba Trad with This Beauty Look!

Get Your Slay Game on with This Regal Edo Beauty Look

Slay to Perfection with These 10 #BNWeddingFlow Looks!

An Awards Night Turned Surprise Proposal! Enjoy Ifechukwu and Buchi’s Sweet #BNBling Moment

This Breathtaking Ball Wedding Dress is Making a Loud Statement!

Want to Rock a Lowcut on Your Trad? You Should Take Notes From Chika!

These Guests Brought The Right Energy to the Reception Dancefloor!

This Groom’s Reaction to His Bride on Their Wedding Will Make You Blush!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Write About Your Love Journey This Valentine & Win a Package from Hingees

The Most Anticipated African Books of 2023

Join us for a Reading from Mfonobong Inyang’s “Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation” at #AfricaNXT2023 | February 8th

Chika Unigwe Gives a Breakdown of Buchi Emecheta’s Biography in a Twitter Thread

Get Inspired by These BellaNaijarians’ Ode to Their Friend on His Graduation 
css.php