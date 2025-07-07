All Thanks to Their Dads, Claire & Chris Found Love!

They say elders can see into the future, and this applies even to matters of the heart. Claire and Chris found love, and it’s all thanks to their dads, who made it work.

Their dads happened to be two long-time friends and came up with a sweet matchmaking plan. Chris initially brushed off his dad’s attempt to connect him with Claire, but one WhatsApp message, a few status reactions, and a very unforgettable first date later, he found himself falling in love with her. Now, they’re set to spend the rest of their lives together, and we are so excited for them. They look absolutely stunning together, and their wedding was the perfect blend of beauty, love, and sweet moments.

Enjoy their white wedding photos and love story below:

Their love story as shared by Claire:

I got a WhatsApp text sometime in 2021. He went “Hey, What’s good? I’m Chris and I got your number from my dad”. I immediately suspected my parents and called my mum to know why they gave out my number without telling me. My dad confessed lol and had a lot of nice things to say about his family. At that point in my life, I wasn’t interested one bit in a relationship and I also had my professional exams coming up. Communication was eventually lost but we kept viewing each others story. Almost two years later, I commented on one of his work related meme that he posted and we started talking again. This time, deeper conversation was had and he asked me on a date. At first, I didn’t think much of it and wanted to decline but then I realized I hadn’t been out of the hospital environment in a long time so I accepted the invitation with the intention of just having flowing with the vibe, having brief fun and getting back to my books ASAP.

The wedding morning glow we signed up for

My best friend and roomie were more excited than I was lol. They were very convinced that he was the one maybe because I accept to go on dates once in a blue moon. I’ll describe our first date as awkward, funny yet super romantic (we didn’t want to let go of each other at the end and we attracted some fans too). He let his bolt driver go without knowing that it’s impossible to get one from my school. We managed to find one veryyyy old car. The onlookers saw us the embarrassed look on our faces and couldn’t help but laugh. The driver was also very amused.

As embarrassing as it was, my silly/crazy fun side still wanted to go so we went. One thing that moved me was how he kept apologizing and trying to make me think not thing about the situation. He’s the best human for real. We easily forgot our misfortune and laughed the rest of the evening away. We had so much in common and easily connected. I felt at home. I was already in love to this funny, cool, romantic, smart gentleman. We later agreed it was getting late so he took me back to my school and subsequently went back to the hotel he stayed. My friends were already waiting and immediately they saw my face, they knew. I could stop giggling like a child. A part of me was thinking ‘what if he doesn’t feel the same way’. Surprisingly, I woke up the next morning to a romantic text from him asking me to be his girl. It was an instant yes from me. Then three months after that, with the help of my friends planned the most romantic surprise proposal and I yelled yes again. It’s been a blissful one. I love him so much.

Claire was a vision of elegance in her dress

How we met

By the groom, Chris:

I met my wife on June 4th, 2023. Funny enough, a two years before that, my dad (who happens to be a friend of her dad) had collected her number from her parents and sent it to me. But as very proud “fine boy” that I was, I brushed it off. I told him I didn’t need help finding a woman – that I had things under control. He kept nudging me, though, and eventually, I gave in. I introduced myself via WhatsApp, then asked for a convenient time and called her.

To be honest, that first call didn’t go great. I had this stereotype about medical students being too busy and not exactly romantic, so I wasn’t too invested. We spoke briefly, and that was it. But I became a stalker and would monitor her status and occasionally leave a comment. We both became “Status viewers” – leaving very short comments (mostly emojis) on each other’s status. One day out of the blue, she commented on something I posted on my WhatsApp status. The conversation flowed better this time, and we agreed to meet the following weekend and I flew into her state to see her.

The next day, I went to UNTH, Ituku, where she was doing her medical posting, to pick her up for our date. I made the mistake of dismissing my Bolt driver, thinking I’d easily get another. I was wrong. There were no rides available anywhere nearby. I thought I had ruined our first real meeting. Then, as if by miracle or comedy – a man in an old, battered car showed up. The passenger seat was missing entirely, and the back seat where we sat was stripped to bare metal. In that awkward moment, I turned to her and said, “I’m so sorry. I promise I’ll make it up to you.”

Despite the embarrassing start, our date turned out to be magical. We connected instantly – great conversation, genuine laughter. Back at my hotel, I couldn’t stop thinking about her. She was everything I had ever hoped for in a partner: beautiful, intelligent, driven, with a smile that could light up a room. The next morning, I asked her out officially—and thankfully, she said yes. Three months later, I proposed. She said yes again. Since then, she’s been the best thing that ever happened to me. I feel incredibly lucky to call her mine.

