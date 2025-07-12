Tyla Dances Through Longing in Her New Single “Is It”

Tyla turns up the heat with “Is It,” a sleek, rhythm-heavy track that lingers in the space between desire and restraint. Known for pairing sultry vocals with striking visuals, the Grammy-winning star dives deep into the thrill of attraction and the questions that come with it. This time, she’s not just singing about what-if feelings, she’s dancing through them too.

At its core, “Is It” explores flirtation — that magnetic pull between two people unsure of their next move but unable to look away. In her soft and confessional tone, Tyla sings about emotional boundaries, longing, and the thrill of not having all the answers. “Is it wrong that I wanna get right with you?” she asks over a slick, pulsating beat that reflects the tension in her voice. The lyrics combine confidence with vulnerability, capturing a woman who knows her power but still yearns for clarity in the chaos.

Alongside the release, Tyla unveiled a captivating music video that brings the song’s energy to life. Surrounded by backup dancers, she performs a series of fluid, synchronized choreographed steps that echo the track’s emotional movement. Each moment on screen reinforces her poise and control, even as the lyrics hint at uncertainty.

“Is It” follows the success of her single “Bliss” and offers another glimpse into her creative evolution.