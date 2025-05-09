Tyla Captures the Magic of Being Truly Seen in Her New Single “Bliss”

Fresh from the Met Gala, where her vintage look is still on everyone’s lips, Tyla has followed up with the release of a new single, “Bliss.”

“Bliss“ is a gentle and emotionally rich love song that captures the intensity of a connection that feels both grounding and uplifting. Tyla sings about the kind of love that brings calm, clarity, and a deep sense of belonging.

The chorus — “You take me to bliss / Never felt a love like this” — speaks to the joy of discovering something rare and deeply moving. There’s comfort and passion in equal measure, with lines like “I discovered wholeness / When you look me in my eyes” suggesting a love that brings healing and renewal.

Playful metaphors such as “You’re the Coke to my Hennessy” hint at effortless chemistry, while the lyric “I don’t wanna be in the world without you” highlights the emotional pull at the heart of the song.

“Bliss“ is a reflection on the beauty of feeling seen and safe in someone else’s presence. A song about the quiet power of love that transforms.

