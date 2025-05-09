Tyla Captures the Magic of Being Truly Seen in Her New Single “Bliss”

Connect with us

Fresh from the Met Gala, Tyla releases “Bliss,” a soft, emotional love song that captures the euphoria of real emotional connection.
Photo credit: Tyla/Instagram

Fresh from the Met Gala, where her vintage look is still on everyone’s lips, Tyla has followed up with the release of a new single, Bliss.”

Bliss is a gentle and emotionally rich love song that captures the intensity of a connection that feels both grounding and uplifting. Tyla sings about the kind of love that brings calm, clarity, and a deep sense of belonging.

The chorus — You take me to bliss / Never felt a love like this” — speaks to the joy of discovering something rare and deeply moving. There’s comfort and passion in equal measure, with lines like “I discovered wholeness / When you look me in my eyes” suggesting a love that brings healing and renewal.

Playful metaphors such as “You’re the Coke to my Hennessy” hint at effortless chemistry, while the lyric I don’t wanna be in the world without you highlights the emotional pull at the heart of the song.

Bliss is a reflection on the beauty of feeling seen and safe in someone else’s presence. A song about the quiet power of love that transforms.

