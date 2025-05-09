Skales Teams Up with 3dnan for a Champion’s Anthem in “Dance Like Lamine Yamal”

Singer-songwriter Skales has released a new anthem titled “Dance Like Lamine Yamal” — a song inspired by the footballer’s viral dance moment with fellow athletes Nico Williams and Samu Omorodion. The video of them dancing to Skales’ 2015 track “Shake Body” took TikTok by storm, with over 142 million views, reigniting global interest in Skales’ music.

Following this viral moment, Skales and Yamal connected, sharing a mutual appreciation for music and movement, leading to the creation of “Dance Like Lamine Yamal.” The song is a celebration of confidence, perseverance, and the power of staying focused no matter what life brings. Skales describes it as “a champion’s song” — a track for anyone who keeps pushing forward and dancing through life’s challenges.

With lyrics like “All I do is win win win” and a lively rhythm, the track conveys a sense of empowerment and triumph, while also capturing the spirit of Yamal’s rise in football. Featuring 3dnan, a Barcelona-based artist, the song blends both African and European influences.

Listen below

