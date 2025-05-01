Skales’ “Shake Body” Is Having a Viral Revival | Thanks to Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal

One minute, you’re in your apartment thinking about the next song you want to record. The next, a track you released back in 2015 is suddenly at the centre of attention — not just anywhere, but in Seville, Spain, and across Europe.

What a surreal, pinch-me moment for Skales. One that’s bound to stay with him forever.

During the 2025 Copa del Rey tournament, the 23rd edition of Spain’s annual knockout football competition, Spanish football stars Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Samu Omorodion danced to Skales’ now-viral track, “Shake Body,” in a hotel room during the competition, as seen in a TikTok video posted on Lamine’s TikTok page.

And just like that, a new chapter began for Skales. The video of their dance has now been viewed over 142 million times, and it’s still climbing. It’s sparked a trend, with more Barcelona players and social media users jumping in to recreate the choreography. Lamine’s routine has taken on a life of its own.

But that’s not all. Skales is currently on a “Shake Body” Summer Europe Tour, thanks to the track’s resurgence. He’s met with Lamine’s mum, flown to Seville for the Copa del Rey final alongside the Barcelona players, and, most excitingly, met Lamine himself after watching Barcelona defeat Madrid 3–2 at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla to claim the title.

The song is also enjoying a new lease on life on the charts. It’s currently at #132 on Shazam Global and just had its biggest streaming day ever on Spotify, a whopping 213,000 streams in a single day.

“I feel like my life just restarted again,” he shared. “I’m nothing but a learner… please allow me to enjoy this moment without disrespecting anyone that has achieved way more than me… God is the greatest.”

What began as a spontaneous football celebration has turned into a full-circle pop culture moment — one that reminds us just how far a good song can go, even nearly ten years after its release.

Watch the viral video of Lamine and his teammates dancing to ‘Shake Body’ below.